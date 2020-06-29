Mental aspects truly make Clatskanie special

But Clatskanie never let that pressure overwhelm. True, the Tigers never had a chance to get any kind of group workouts together outside of a handful before the season’s postponement and eventual cancellation, so Kevin Sprague never had a chance to fully evaluate what he had.

“I just can’t shake the feeling of what we would’ve had this year would’ve been something,” Kevin Sprague said. “It computes for me because in the way that I was alble to communicate with the kids. In their freshman year and their sophomore year, it was very hands-on, individual. Then you watch these kids mature and grow, and pretty soon you hear them saying and repeating. Not just because, but because they believe in it. And as a parent or as a coach, when you see, not only your child, but a group of people on that, trusting it, believing it. This was gonna be there year where you saw them put it to work. Not us.”