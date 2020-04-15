McCabe to take up the ax: RAL goes in new directions with new AD

When the leaves start changing colors and football fields start turning on their lights, R.A. Long will usher in another change — a new athletic director.
The current athletic director, Trevor Person will finish out this school year and help set up current R.A. Long history teacher, DeWayne McCabe, for success going forward.
“I’ve spent the last few months in an admin credential program and this is a great opportunity to step up for my school. I’m really excited to come back to work in the fall and see the kids’ faces,” McCabe said.
Preceding McCabe, Person took the reins in 2017. Before him, Ty Morris held the position for 38 years.
“I’ve always tried to lead my programs with having high morals, ethics and character focus. At the end of the day we want our kids to have a positive experience over the four years at R.A. Long,” Person told The Daily News at the time of his hiring.
Although attempts to contact the outgoing athletic director were unsuccessful, Person appears to be leaving R.A. Long with all his bridges intact. Person opted to take a job in the Evergreen School District, according to R.A. Long Principal, Rich Reeves.
On July 1, McCabe will assume athletic director and assistant principal responsibilities in full.
“I believe we made the right decision. He’s the best possible candidate for the job,” Reeves said.
There were around 17 other candidates for the position, some as far as Nebraska, Reeves said. A team of representatives from R.A. Long helped with the hiring process, although the final decision fell to Reeves.
“We came to the decision together. I have confidence in DeWayne that he will advance R.A. Long High School. We are always looking for what is best for the kids and he is that,” Reeves said.
Until he starts, McCabe has been working with Person to learn the ropes. He has been joining in on the leagues regularly scheduled athletic director meetings that are now held online.
These meeting are to help plan next season and to come up with contingency plans in case the COVID-19 cancellations are extended. McCabe said he just wants to do the best thing for the students, in any scenario.
“I’m not moving in any different directions. (Person) will always be just a phone call away,” McCabe said.
McCabe has previously coached high school football and middle school track. Already working in the school will perhaps be his biggest asset, McCabe said. He knows the students, the athletes, what they need and how to help them achieve it.
“I’m just hoping people will be really excited to return and sports will get a lot of momentum,” McCabe said. “I just want to find the most productive way to represent our sports and our athletes. After all this (COVID-19 outbreak cancellations) I just want to push them forward.”.
While all spring sports have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, McCabe said he is still keeping those athletes in mind. R.A. Long will not be able to make up the lost season, McCabe noted, but he wants to find other ways for those athletes to participate.
“I’m not one to dwell on the negatives,” McCabe said. “I think kids might be a little apprehensive about returning to sports at first. But I will do my best to make sure we are all ready. I’m hopeful but we’re all nervous. We have to do what is safe and best for the kids, not just now during COVID, but always.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!