McCabe to take up the ax: RAL goes in new directions with new AD

“I believe we made the right decision. He’s the best possible candidate for the job,” Reeves said.

There were around 17 other candidates for the position, some as far as Nebraska, Reeves said. A team of representatives from R.A. Long helped with the hiring process, although the final decision fell to Reeves.

“We came to the decision together. I have confidence in DeWayne that he will advance R.A. Long High School. We are always looking for what is best for the kids and he is that,” Reeves said.

Until he starts, McCabe has been working with Person to learn the ropes. He has been joining in on the leagues regularly scheduled athletic director meetings that are now held online.

These meeting are to help plan next season and to come up with contingency plans in case the COVID-19 cancellations are extended. McCabe said he just wants to do the best thing for the students, in any scenario.

“I’m not moving in any different directions. (Person) will always be just a phone call away,” McCabe said.