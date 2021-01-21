Masks required? By now, schools ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ to play

Football won’t be the only sport involving masks when high school sports return to Washington.
As part of the Washington State Department of Health’s latest guidelines, all high school athletes will be required to practice and compete in games with a facemask on.
But for everyone involved, from athletic directors and coaches down to the players, it’s just going to be a necessary inconvenience to finally get high school athletics back, after what will amount to at least a 10-month gap.
“At this point, we’re excited to play, whatever it takes,” Winlock athletic director Nick Bamer said. “I haven’t spoken to anybody that has complained one bit. Whatever it takes.”
Multiple other states have instituted mask mandates for athletes for at least some sports. Michigan is the only other state to include football in the order; its season is wrapping up right now with state championships set for this weekend.
Bamer said he anticipated grumblings from athletes early as they get used to playing with masks on, he expects them to go away soon into the season, with messaging on masks going from him at the top, through his coaches, to players and their parents.
“What we’re hearing from neighboring states or states across the nation that have already played football in masks and are starting basketball in masks and stuff like that, are that the kids complain initially, and then they adapt and it’s not that big of a deal,” Bamer said. “Once the expectation is set and they know it’s a requirement, kids are pretty resilient.
“I’m sure there will be some complaining. I don’t blame them. But they’ll adapt and figure out a way to compete.”
As of now, there are about as many known answers as questions left on the table, if not fewer.
Currently, masks are mandated for every single sport excluding swimming and diving, though that may change for individual sports like golf, where players are never really near each other.
Bamer, along with other athletic directors in the area, wasn’t sure to what extent masks would be considered part of a uniform. Whether they are or not could dictate both if schools will be required to provide masks, and whether there will be rules regarding their color. Currently, non-uniform pieces of clothing — like kneepads or compression sleeves — have to be white, black, or a team color.
Perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle that’s yet to be answered clearly is enforcement. WIAA executive board president Tim Thomsen has said that it will have to be done collectively — taking responsibility for making sure all players are wearing masks off of referees’ and umpires’ shoulders.
As of now, it’ll be one massive task of collective action between everybody on the field to make sure masks get worn.