Masks required? By now, schools ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ to play

Football won’t be the only sport involving masks when high school sports return to Washington.

As part of the Washington State Department of Health’s latest guidelines, all high school athletes will be required to practice and compete in games with a facemask on.

But for everyone involved, from athletic directors and coaches down to the players, it’s just going to be a necessary inconvenience to finally get high school athletics back, after what will amount to at least a 10-month gap.

“At this point, we’re excited to play, whatever it takes,” Winlock athletic director Nick Bamer said. “I haven’t spoken to anybody that has complained one bit. Whatever it takes.”

Multiple other states have instituted mask mandates for athletes for at least some sports. Michigan is the only other state to include football in the order; its season is wrapping up right now with state championships set for this weekend.

Bamer said he anticipated grumblings from athletes early as they get used to playing with masks on, he expects them to go away soon into the season, with messaging on masks going from him at the top, through his coaches, to players and their parents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}