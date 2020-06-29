Mark Morris Track and Field: Monarchs cooped up in the castle

Mao is Sampson’s throwing teammate, and she is the foundation of that part of the program. Mao took last year off from the track team in order to volunteer at the hospital. Before this season, though, the pair worked out a compromise-laden schedule that sometimes required Mao to miss a day of practice.

No matter. Phelps already looked at Mao as a pseudo-coach. One who, while he focuses on the shot putters, can handle the javelin throwers, in addition to taking care of whatever workouts she has to do on her own.

It would have been interesting to see what Mao could have done this season.

“She was a student of the game, for sure,” Phelps said. “She was studying. She worked on her footwork. I didn’t have to worry about her for drills.”

Phelps also had some utility performers, athletes who were either willing, or, able to compete in multiple events across multiple disciplines.

Sam Mendez was one.

An accomplished athlete in the pool, Mendez came out for track for the first time this season and was both willing and able to do nearly everything.