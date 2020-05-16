Mark Morris Tennis: Monarchs set down their rackets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coach: Ryan Smith

2019 Record: 6-6-2 (3-6, 5th in GSHL)

Seniors: 9

The repetitive thwacking sound of tennis balls being bounced back and forth came to a sudden silent halt. Now, nine Mark Morris seniors are mourning their final season on the court two months after WIAA canceled all sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With a few girls gearing up for hopeful state appearances and the team eyeing a spot near the top of the league, coach Ryan Smith watched helplessly as everything got swept away.

“We had several returning starters and we actually looked really good in terms of our season,” Smith said. “I think it was going to be good. It seemed like it was going to be good. We had quite a few athletic freshmen that tried out. It was going to be fun that’s for sure.”

Smith said that as soon as NCAA championship tournaments started getting canceled he knew all of high school sports were not far behind in their demise.

“Obviously it’s a disappointment, but honestly by the time they canceled us it wasn’t a big surprise,” he said.

While Smith misses spending time on the courts coaching, he said he feels worse for those nine girls who won’t get a proper goodbye.