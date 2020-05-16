Mark Morris Tennis: Monarchs set down their rackets

- Coach: Ryan Smith
The repetitive thwacking sound of tennis balls being bounced back and forth came to a sudden silent halt. Now, nine Mark Morris seniors are mourning their final season on the court two months after WIAA canceled all sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With a few girls gearing up for hopeful state appearances and the team eyeing a spot near the top of the league, coach Ryan Smith watched helplessly as everything got swept away.
“We had several returning starters and we actually looked really good in terms of our season,” Smith said. “I think it was going to be good. It seemed like it was going to be good. We had quite a few athletic freshmen that tried out. It was going to be fun that’s for sure.”
Smith said that as soon as NCAA championship tournaments started getting canceled he knew all of high school sports were not far behind in their demise.
“Obviously it’s a disappointment, but honestly by the time they canceled us it wasn’t a big surprise,” he said.
While Smith misses spending time on the courts coaching, he said he feels worse for those nine girls who won’t get a proper goodbye.
Katie Troy is a four-year player after picking a racket for the first time during her freshman year. A senior and team captain, Troy said her friends and family’s safety is worth the loss.
“It’s a little conflicting because obviously I want to finish my senior tennis season. I love tennis. But safety is more important so we have to do what we have to do. It is what it is,” Troy explained.
Along with Troy, Mataeya LaVoie, Cara Kittelson, Grace Huffman, Katie Sprague, Heather Gower, Jacie Rismoen, Natasha Swanson, and Kendall Bruer are all leaving their rackets behind for good after going mostly unused this year.
“Katie Troy, she’s our first singles player. She has a tremendous mindset. She’s a grinder and probably would have made it to State this year,” Smith said. “Katie Sprague played second doubles last year. She is a great kid, multi-talented. She’s one of those people that’s just fun to be around. Kendall Bruer is a hard worker, a tough competitor.”
Smith had kind words for his other seniors as well.
“Natasha Swanson played a little bit of varsity last year and would have done really well this year. Mataeya had a real great attitude. She’s such a hard worker. Heather and Cara, they had a real successful season last year and this season would have been a huge step up,” Smith added. “Very high character girls play on this team. Jacie, she’s one of those people who’s up for anything and it’s all smiles. Grace is a good teammate, doesn’t take herself too seriously which is good, makes it more fun.”
Smith was planning on utilizing his veterans to help show the newer players the ropes. Now, he knows he’ll just have to wait and see who shows up and what goals they can accomplish next year.
But that doesn’t help out the seniors who had their final prospects snuffed.
Troy had her sights set on State. She wanted to go out with a bang and to spend her last spring season making memories with her team.
“These are all my best friends. I’ve grown up with them since elementary school. This is the only sport I get to spend time with them. But it’s for the safety of everyone, which makes it a little better,” Troy said.
Knowing it’s for a good reason doesn’t make missing out on their tennis tradition any better. For Smith, he will get to coach another year. But watching the girls who worked so hard for this one shot have it stripped away has been hard.
“I mean they only get four years and taking one of them away is a bummer,” Smith said. “The thing about tennis is they all are really great kids, really great athletes, really great students. It’s sad they lost this last year.”
