Mark Morris takes rivalry matchup over R.A. Long to open season; Beavers thrash Panthers

On a cold, rainy Thursday afternoon in Longview, preps soccer came back, and it started with a good old fashioned rivalry. Facing off at Northlake Elementary, Mark Morris went ahead early and never looked back, taking down R.A. Long 4-1.
“It was rusty, but good,” Monarchs coach Gary Bennnett said. “We did some really good things. There are some things we definitely have to work on, but I was really happy with our finishing and our strength in the attack.”
Mark Morris started off fast down the wing, with senior Macie Balkan working down the left side and setting up Chloe Harris, who hammered a volley with the outside of her foot past the R.A. Long keeper.
Just a couple of minutes after the ensuing kickoff, Harris returned the favor, putting a cross of her own into the box for Macie, who doubled the Monarch lead just like that.
“Our whole goal was to come in and set the tone right away, and I feel like that’s what we did,” Harris.
The Monarchs continued to find success with their wingers down the side for the rest of the first half, and it continued into the second.
“That’s our bread and butter on the attack,” Bennett said, in his first game at head coach of the Monarchs.
Coming out of halftime, Harris got down the right side yet again, and cut the ball back across the box, where junior Mildred Whiteside got her foot on it and tapped it into the net to make it 3-0.
R.A. Long was able to make threats of its own, ramping up pressure in the second half and finally cashing in with just over 15 minutes left on the clock when freshman Kathrn Chapin got the ball on the top of the box, cut back to shake her defender, and rifled a shot over the keeper to cut the Monarchs’ lead to 3-1.
Chapin led the Jills’ attack all afternoon, getting multiple shots on frame, and while she wasn’t able to cash in again, coach Taylor Wallace was impressed with her first outing in a red and black Lumberjill kit.
“Her speed and her ball-handling ability, those are two traits that rarely come together for a forward,” Wallace said. “In the second half, she dribbled through their entire team off a kickoff and put a shot on frame. When you’ve got that kind of ball-handling and the speed to match it, that’s a threat. She’s a freshman; we’re looking forward to having that threat exercised for four years.”
After her goal, though, the Monarchs went back to turning the screws down the side.
“I think it was almost good that they scored that goal, because it definitely put us back into place,” Harris said. “We had the lead, and sometimes you feel like you’re fine, but when someone kicks you back in the butt, you start up again.”
Once again, it was Harris to get it started for Mark Morris, and once again it was down the right side. Getting to the goal line corner of the 18-yard box, the senior curled a cross away from goal that passed Balkan and two other Monarchs in the box before freshman Elle Hendrickson got her left foot on the end of it just inside the box, drilling the ball back across and into the far post to bring the score to 4-1.
Mark Morris (1-0) and R.A. Long (0-1) will both go south for their next matches. The Monarchs will face Kalama on Friday at 6:30 p.m., while the Jills will play Hudson’s Bay on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Beavers thrash Panthers
Woodland got into the win column in a big way, blowing out Fort Vancouver 11-0 down south Thursday evening.
The Beavers threw haymaker after haymaker in the first half, jumping out to an 8-0 lead by the time the whistle blew on halftime, and coach Fred Jenkins called his attackers off in the second half, easing up the onslaught.
Senior Emersyn Finn led the attack with goals No. 2, 4, 7, and 10. Grace Hay started off the scoring, added a second later in the first half, and tacked on an assist. Victoria Sweet scored the third goal and assisted Hayley Summers on the fifth. Ashley Burney capped of the scoring in the first half, and freshman Ashley Huff picked it back up in the second.
Freshman Ella Lindsay set up two of the Beavers’ first three goals, and got into the scoring column herself with the 11th and final tally.
Woodland (1-1) will play Hockinson at home Saturday at noon.