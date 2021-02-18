Mark Morris takes rivalry matchup over R.A. Long to open season; Beavers thrash Panthers

R.A. Long was able to make threats of its own, ramping up pressure in the second half and finally cashing in with just over 15 minutes left on the clock when freshman Kathrn Chapin got the ball on the top of the box, cut back to shake her defender, and rifled a shot over the keeper to cut the Monarchs’ lead to 3-1.

Chapin led the Jills’ attack all afternoon, getting multiple shots on frame, and while she wasn’t able to cash in again, coach Taylor Wallace was impressed with her first outing in a red and black Lumberjill kit.

“Her speed and her ball-handling ability, those are two traits that rarely come together for a forward,” Wallace said. “In the second half, she dribbled through their entire team off a kickoff and put a shot on frame. When you’ve got that kind of ball-handling and the speed to match it, that’s a threat. She’s a freshman; we’re looking forward to having that threat exercised for four years.”

After her goal, though, the Monarchs went back to turning the screws down the side.

“I think it was almost good that they scored that goal, because it definitely put us back into place,” Harris said. “We had the lead, and sometimes you feel like you’re fine, but when someone kicks you back in the butt, you start up again.”