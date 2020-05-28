Mark Morris Softball: Resurgent Monarchs see momentum stall

While maintaining social distancing guidelines the Mark Morris team used the smoke and mirrors of editing technology to compose a fitting tribute video. With Coach Johnson at home plate, ball and bat in hand, each varsity player took a turn “fielding” a ball at their given position. The catch was, the girls were never all together. Some filmed from their front yards or horse pastures. Others went to 7th Avenue Park. But each of them also spoke words of gratitude to their two teammates who will never again get to don the red and powder blue.

The video can be seen on YouTube (See: “Mark Morris Fastpitch 2020 Seniors”) and was viewed more than 200 times during the first two weeks it was online. Johnson knows that the video, as kind-hearted and well-crafted as it was, isn’t enough to make up for the final season that Teigen and McGregor will never have, but he was compelled to make the effort anyway.

“It was really disappointing for our seniors. We’re still trying to do something for them,” Johnson reiterated.