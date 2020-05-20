Mark Morris Golf: Monarchs missing their swing

Coach: Kim Ulman
2019 Record: 7-5 (4-4, 3rd in GSHL)
Total Golfers: 15
Seniors: 3
The Mark Morris girls golf team has packed up their clubs and hauled their bags home without marking down even one official stroke. While COVID-19 shutdowns left golf courses open, the WIAA mandated that all spring sports were canceled. That left the Monarchs able to play the game they love, just not for their team.
After a strong season last year the Monarchs were hoping this would be their season to pull ahead. With a large team of 15 golfers, the girls figured they would be able to hone in their skills enough to claim a team District title and a few individuals to State.
“It’s really sad because I felt like I had a chance this year. I went to Districts every year so I felt like I could have made it to State this year. But now there’s nothing,” said Mariah Fleckenstein, a Monarch senior.
Mark Morris golf coach, Kim Ulman, said he was hoping this year would be one of ‘only improvements’ over last season.
“I think as a whole we thought there was a possibility for a league championship. Most of our main girls came back. But it’s hard to tell. The meat of it doesn’t kick in until around spring break time,” Ulman said.
However, by the time the spring break had rolled around, though, everything had already been canceled. When the closures and cancellations first started, Fleckenstein said she didn’t think their sport would be affected. They could social distance while playing and did not have to share equipment. They compete outside, in open air.
The girls had high hopes that they could still compete during the shutdown because courses like Mint Valley remained open for a long time. That would have given them access for practice and matches. However, once schools were canceled for the year, they knew their chances were scuttled.
“At first I didn’t think it was a big deal. Then it got super serious when they canceled school,” Fleckenstein said.
For Ulman, it wasn’t too hard to believe when the season slipped away. You can’t have school activities without school, he noted.
“The difficulty for us and for the nation right now is always going to be what is in the best interest of everyone? That’s what we have to do,” Ulman said.
Mark Morris seniors, Clarissa Escudero and Cassie Catlin have also putting away their clubs. Both Monarchs were hoping to lower their numbers from last year and earn District, and possibly even State spots.
“I think it’s unfortunate because it was all so abrupt. These kids, they have it in their minds, they’ve imagined what their senior year would look like. It got taken away from them so quickly,” Ulman said.
While it hurts to see others out on the course when the girls can’t play, Fleckenstein knows it was for the best.
“I don’t really mind it, like, I miss school and stuff and it’s sad we won’t get a graduation but it’s for everyone’s safety,” Fleckenstein said. “That’s the important part.”
