Mark Morris Golf: Monarchs missing their swing

However, by the time the spring break had rolled around, though, everything had already been canceled. When the closures and cancellations first started, Fleckenstein said she didn’t think their sport would be affected. They could social distance while playing and did not have to share equipment. They compete outside, in open air.

The girls had high hopes that they could still compete during the shutdown because courses like Mint Valley remained open for a long time. That would have given them access for practice and matches. However, once schools were canceled for the year, they knew their chances were scuttled.

“At first I didn’t think it was a big deal. Then it got super serious when they canceled school,” Fleckenstein said.

For Ulman, it wasn’t too hard to believe when the season slipped away. You can’t have school activities without school, he noted.

“The difficulty for us and for the nation right now is always going to be what is in the best interest of everyone? That’s what we have to do,” Ulman said.

Mark Morris seniors, Clarissa Escudero and Cassie Catlin have also putting away their clubs. Both Monarchs were hoping to lower their numbers from last year and earn District, and possibly even State spots.