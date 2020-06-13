Mark Morris Boys Tennis: Monarchs denied chance to repeat as doubles champs

Still, Slind had a hard time saying exactly what would have happened if he and his partner had been given another shot to show what they could do on the State stage.

“I think over the past year things really panned out for us. A lot of the teams that we’d played the year prior had graduated,” Slind noted. “With tennis it’s especially difficult because you don’t know who you’re going to be put up against.”

Haukaas, a junior, was a bit more forthcoming with his confidence. Next year the home schooled Ken-doll incarnate will switch to singles play and chase a solo title. However, he’s confident that if given the chance he and Slind would have wound up at the top of the doubles heap once again.

“We were hoping to be able to get that second straight State tournament. Gabe is an all-around good player. He’s really good at attacking the net,” Haukaas said.

Accordingly, much of that confidence can be attributed to the uncommon faith Haukaas has always had in Slind.

“He really keeps the team morale up and he’s been a very good teammate. He’s helped me out during practice and as a partner. He’s definitely been a friend and encouraged me to play better,” Haukaas added.