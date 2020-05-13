Mark Morris Boys Soccer: A dozen senior Monarchs say goodbye from a distance

“We are in a very tough league. Ridgefield and Columbia River are always up there at the top of the league, and the state,” noted Toms. “It’s a super tough league but this year we were shooting for the playoffs and I think we could have gotten there. And then from there, you never know.”

Indeed, with at least eight returning starters, plus a promising senior transfer in the mix, the Monarchs looked like they would be able to kick their way back into contention. With their goalie, junior Eber Navarrete, returning to the protect the net and a host of other experienced defenders ready to create a blockade Mark Morris was going to lean heavy on their defense to keep them in contention.

“This year our focus was really discipline and conditioning. We were going to do all the small things and get all the hustle points,” Toms said. “Our defense was looking pretty good. We had a couple of returners and a transfer who came in from Evergreen and was penciled in to start.”

That senior transfer was Joseph Hernandez and it didn’t take long for the new Monarch to catch his coach’s eye.