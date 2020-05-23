Mark Morris Baseball: Monarchs miss out on opportunity to write their own ending

That nucleus of talent included six seniors who were looking for a shot at redemption after so many just-shortcomings. That group included Keoni Makaiwi, Peyton Williamson, Reed Elo, Mitchell Pelton, Cam Vinton, and Jack Shipley.

With a strong arm and sound mechanics Makaiwi was poised to hold down shortstop this season.

“He was set to have an outstanding year. His defensive game developed to where he was truly going to be one of the best infielders in the league this year,” Bussell said.

Williamson was going to be on the field in all sorts of scenarios. With speed in his pocket and the ability to play numerous positions it’s just hard to say where and when, exactly.

“PW was our jack of all trades. He’s just a tenacious bulldog of a guy,” Bussell said while noting that Williamson had blossomed into a nasty closer. “Here’s my best stuff. See if you can hit it.”

Elo is a pitcher who also hits for average and has a knack for gloving it over at the first sack.