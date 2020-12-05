Mariners Care program seeks to outfit prep ballclubs

The Seattle Mariners announced this week that they will be expanding their equipment grant program this year in an effort to outfit even more prep baseball and softball teams around the region.
The Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant was founded in 2017 in order to provide a more level playing field for teams in Washington. This year, the application process will be opened up to include high schools in Oregon, too.
“The Seattle Mariners organization believes that the opportunity to play baseball and softball should be available to all young athletes; irrespective of the barriers they may face,” read a statement from the Major League Baseball organization in Seattle. “Due to the positive impact the Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant has had on Washington communities, the Mariners are excited to extend the application opportunity to Oregon high schools in 2020.”
Since the grant program’s inception in 2017 a total of 30 high schools have received $5,000 grants intended to help fund baseball and softball programs. According to the Marines, those grant funds have been distributed to schools in all four quadrants of the state, from urban centers to farming communities.
The opportunity to meet and engage with the coaches and players from the winning schools has helped the Mariners better understand the socioeconomic challenges prohibiting many from continuing to participate in baseball and softball,” read the Mariners’ statement.
Those interactions and newfound perspectives led directly to the creation of the Mariners’ On BASE (Baseball And Softball Everywhere) initiative. That project is similar in nature in that it seeks to foster the conditions necessary for the sport to thrive in open fields and city parks, alike.
This year ten more high school baseball and softball teams will be chosen to receive their own $5,000 grants for the 2020-21 season. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 18 in order to be considered. Funds are scheduled to be allocated by the end of February, 2021.
Additional information, including applications, can be found online at www.mlb.com/mariners/community/equipment-donation.
