Mariners Care program seeks to outfit prep ballclubs

The Seattle Mariners announced this week that they will be expanding their equipment grant program this year in an effort to outfit even more prep baseball and softball teams around the region.

The Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant was founded in 2017 in order to provide a more level playing field for teams in Washington. This year, the application process will be opened up to include high schools in Oregon, too.

“The Seattle Mariners organization believes that the opportunity to play baseball and softball should be available to all young athletes; irrespective of the barriers they may face,” read a statement from the Major League Baseball organization in Seattle. “Due to the positive impact the Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant has had on Washington communities, the Mariners are excited to extend the application opportunity to Oregon high schools in 2020.”

Since the grant program’s inception in 2017 a total of 30 high schools have received $5,000 grants intended to help fund baseball and softball programs. According to the Marines, those grant funds have been distributed to schools in all four quadrants of the state, from urban centers to farming communities.