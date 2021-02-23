Lumberjills put the wood to Fort

The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team took both games of a doubleheader against Fort Vancouver on Monday, beating the Trappers 7-3 and 11-5.

After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, RAL shut the Trappers out for the final three innings, and put up a five-spot in the top of the third to take the lead for good.

In Game 2, the Lumberjills put up five runs in the first and the fourth, and held the Trappers to just two runs of their own until the top of the fifth, by which point the game was well out of reach.

“Defensively, Hope Childers and Jadyn terry were vacuums on the left side of the infield and played a huge role in the victory,” coach Josh Donaldson said.

Jaydin Terry had four hits on the day, plating three runs and scoring two herself. Myah Bodily went 3-for-3 between the two games with three runs scored and a run batted in.

R.A. Long is scheduled to play Columbia River in Ridgefield to continue its season.

R.A. Long vs. Fort Vancouver Game 1 Lumberjills 7, Trappers 3 R.A. Long 2 0 5 0 — 7 8 2 Fort Vancouver 3 0 0 0 — 3 4 1 Game 2 Lumberjills 11, Trappers 5 Fort Vancouver 0 2 0 0 3 — 5 6 1 R.A. Long 5 0 1 5 x — 11 10 1

