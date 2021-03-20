Lumberjills hit with first loss in District championship, settle for second

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team’s undefeated run came to an end at the last possible moment, with Columbia River coming back to hand the Lumberjills their first loss of the season 14-12 in the District Championship on Friday.

“We had beat River three times before this and simply put, they had to play there best to beat us,” R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. “And they did just that.”

The Lumberjills went ahead early, as they’d done so often this season, putting up a five-spot in the bottom of the first. In the third, R.A. Long stretched its lead further with four more runs, and by the end of the fourth they had 12.

But River kept chugging along, clawing back with a run or two or three every single inning without ever putting a huge rally together. And when the R.A. Long bats went quiet in the bottom of the sixth and seventh frames, River’s kept going. Three runs in the top of the sixth brought the game to a 12-12 tie, and two more in the top of the seventh gave River their first lead since it was 1-0 in the top of the first.