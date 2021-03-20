Lumberjills hit with first loss in District championship, settle for second

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team’s undefeated run came to an end at the last possible moment, with Columbia River coming back to hand the Lumberjills their first loss of the season 14-12 in the District Championship on Friday.
“We had beat River three times before this and simply put, they had to play there best to beat us,” R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. “And they did just that.”
The Lumberjills went ahead early, as they’d done so often this season, putting up a five-spot in the bottom of the first. In the third, R.A. Long stretched its lead further with four more runs, and by the end of the fourth they had 12.
But River kept chugging along, clawing back with a run or two or three every single inning without ever putting a huge rally together. And when the R.A. Long bats went quiet in the bottom of the sixth and seventh frames, River’s kept going. Three runs in the top of the sixth brought the game to a 12-12 tie, and two more in the top of the seventh gave River their first lead since it was 1-0 in the top of the first.
The 5-7 stretch of the R.A. Long order did most of the damage for the Lumberjills. Mylee Grimm went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jadyn Terry added two hits, two runs, and an RBI, and freshman Ava Rodman had the best outing of all, going 4-for-4 with four RBIS and three runs.
Myah Bodily added three hits at the top of the lineup.
R.A. Long was in the championship game after rolling through its semifinal, beating Fort Vancouver 15-0 behind a Tammy Smith no-hitter.
Aside from Smith’s dominance in the circle, the Jills’ bats were red-hot, with Bodily, Gracie Byrnes, and Hope Childers combining at the top of the order to go 8-for-9 with five RBIs and seven runs scored. Nine of the 10 R.A. Long starters notched a hit over the course of the run-shortened blowout.
The bats continued to be loud for the Lumberjills in their next game, but Rivers’ were up to the challenge of matching them blow for blow.
“We just didn’t make enough plays to win this one,” Donaldson said. “The girls had a great season and in a normal year this would be enough to take our team to State, but this year, it's the end of the line.”
The day was the last in the high school careers for Bodily, Childers, and Kiana Strahan. Going forward, the Jills will return seven starters, but have to find new leadoff and No. 3 hitters, and two new starters in the outfield.
“It is very cool that instead of waiting nearly a year, our next slowpitch season starts in about five months,” Donaldson said.