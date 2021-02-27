Lumberjills bust out the bats against Hudson's Bay

R.A. Long stayed hot even as the weather cooled off Friday with a 14-3 win over Hudson's Bay in 2A GSHL slowpitch softball action.

Tammy Smith drove in six runs and swatted her second homerun n as many games for the Lumberjills. She also spun a complete game from the circle, allowing three runs and six hits along the way.

Mylee Grimm, Lily Mattison and Jadyn Terry all added multiple hits to the Jills' tally.

R.A. Long also turned in a sterling defensive effort with no errors to their name and no balls that got beyond their outfielders.

"Catcher Hannah Tornow hit the ball hard and is getting more comfortable behind the plate," R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. "The girls are starting to click as a full team."

R.A. Long (4-0) is scheduled to hit the road Monday to play at Washougal.

