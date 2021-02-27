 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lumberjills bust out the bats against Hudson's Bay
0 comments
alert

Lumberjills bust out the bats against Hudson's Bay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RALslowpitch2.jpg

R.A. Long slowpitch coach Josh Donaldson talks to his team after a game against Mark Morris during the 2018 season. The Lumberjills are off to a hot start in the strange winter season of 2021, including a win over Columbia River on Wednesday.

 The Daily News file, Joshua Hart

R.A. Long stayed hot even as the weather cooled off Friday with a 14-3 win over Hudson's Bay in 2A GSHL slowpitch softball action.

Tammy Smith drove in six runs and swatted her second homerun n as many games for the Lumberjills. She also spun a complete game from the circle, allowing three runs and six hits along the way.

Mylee Grimm, Lily Mattison and Jadyn Terry all added multiple hits to the Jills' tally.

R.A. Long also turned in a sterling defensive effort with no errors to their name and no balls that got beyond their outfielders.

"Catcher Hannah Tornow hit the ball hard and is getting more comfortable behind the plate," R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. "The girls are starting to click as a full team."

R.A. Long (4-0) is scheduled to hit the road Monday to play at Washougal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News