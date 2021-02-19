Lumberjacks get low for win over Washougal; Monarchs fall to Hawks

R.A. Long got the best of Washougal at Mint Valley Golf Course with a 162-188 win in GSHL boys golf action Thursday.

Noah Gilchrist and Hewson Nguyen led the way for the Lumberjacks with matching rounds of 36.

“We had three guys shoot in the 30’s today,” R.A. Long coach Jim Nickerson said. “It was a good day.”

Jay Nickerson buffered those tallies with a score of 36 and Wayne Keegan rounded out the red and black attack with a score of 52.

For the Panthers it was Chase Baldwin who set the pace with a score of 37. Ollie Evers added a round of 45 as the only other Washougal golfer to come in under 50.

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Columbia River on Tuesday.

Monarchs fall to Hockinson

Hockinson waltzed on to the evergreen lined fairways of Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday and acted like they owned the place, downing Mark Morris 166-192 in 2A GSHL boys golf action.

Hockinson’s Jarrett Christensen set the pace on the day with a round of 38. Teammates Drayton Cook and John Dorotik posted the next best scores with final tallies of 41 and 42, respectively. Mac Klodt added a score of 49 for the Hawks and Jace Mueller fired off a 52.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris was paced by Caleb Stewart’s round of 43. Ryan O’Farrell shot a 46 and Paxton Nippert notched a score of 50. Ian MacArthur finished on 53 for the Monarchs, while Austin Lindquist posted a 58 and Brock Messinger tallied a 59.

