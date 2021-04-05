Lumberjacks get first win, go out with a whimper against Fort Vancouver

The R.A. Long baseball team waited for the last possible moment to find their bats, but the Jacks broke out the wood in the nick of time to beat Fort Vancouver 2-1 in eight innings to open a 2A Greater St. Helens League doubleheader Monday at the Lumberyard.
Down 1-0 following a Trappers run in the top of the eighth, Israel Rutherford got the rally started at the bottom of the order with a one-out triple to right-center field. With the tying run 90 feet away, Logan Bodily smacked a single to center to even it up at 1-1 and flip the lineup back to the top.
After a strikeout brought Fort Vancouver’s Luke Butterfield — who threw the entire game for the Trappers — within one out away from forcing the game to a ninth, Sammy Hopper decided to end it then and there, by gapping a ball past the center fielder to score Bodily.
The brief power surge at the end was just about the only offense either team managed all game long.
Logan Goldner only allowed one hit through five innings of work in the start for R.A. Long, striking out seven along the way. He came out to start the sixth but put a pair of runners on with a walk and another free pass before coach Ryan Littlefield walked out to end his outing on the hill and give the ball to Hopper, who ended the frame easily with a strikeout and a double play.
Fort Vancouver came close to breaking the scoreless deadlock in the top of the seventh, putting a man on third after a one-out triple, but the Lumberjacks caught him in a rundown when the ball squirted a bit away from catcher Logan Darland, and Hopper came right back with another strikeout to send the Trappers down.
“I thought Goldner and Hopper did a pretty good job of staying in the zone,” coach Ryan Littlefield said. “They have some pretty good stuff, so they dictate a lot of those at-bats. They get a lot of swings and misses.”
But as good as the Lumberjacks’ pitchers were, Butterfield was better. Goldner pulled a triple in the first and Bodily had a double in the third, but other than that, the Jacks couldn’t manage anything against the Fort Vancouver ace. Butterfield didn’t walk a man in his seven and finished with 11 punchouts, needing just 92 pitches to do so.
After the game went to extra innings locked at 0-0, Fort Vancouver took advantage of a rally for free to take the lead. A walk put the leadoff batter on, a muffed grounder turned a double play into a free 90 feet, and miscommunication on a foul pop-up gave Butterfield new life in his plate appearance, which led to another walk to load the bases. Hopper then came back with a strikeout on three pitches to come a pitch away from getting out of it unscathed, but instead issued his third walk of the inning to bring the first run of the game home.
That pushed the Lumberjacks into a situation where they absolutely needed offense, and finally, in the bottom of the frame, they found it.
After going into the eighth inning on just two hits, the Lumberjacks put three together in the bottom of the frame to end on five. Bodily had two of those to lead the Lumberjacks.
Mistakes pile up in Game 2 loss
Right after R.A. Long got its first win of the season, the Lumberjacks turned around and returned the favor to the Trappers, as Fort Vancouver got itself into the win column with a 12-8 victory in a game that never really got going for the Jacks.
With Butterfield finally removed from the hill, R.A. Long struck early with Drew Grothoff singling to lead off the bottom of the first and scoring on a wild pitch.
But then, as suddenly as it started, the Lumberjacks' offense ground back to a halt.
“Those are going to be the easiest adjustments we’re going to make,” Littlefield said. “That’s just repetitions, mechanics, guys getting familiar with their swings. Those are things that take a little bit, getting into the swing of the season. That’s honestly something I’m not as worried about.”
More worrying for the first-year R.A. Long skipper were all of the Lumberjack miscues in the field in the nightcap. Those mistakes allowed Fort Vancouver to take a big lead just a couple innings down the road.
“We gave up too many free ones, made too many errors, and that was the difference,” Littlefield said.
Fort Vancouver sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the third, scoring six runs on three hits, two errors, four free passes, and multiple R.A. Long mental mistakes.
The Trappers added two more runs in the top of the fifth and four more on just one hit in the sixth.
All told, R.A. Long finished with five errors on defense and 12 free passes committed on defense, compared to seven hits.
“I think it comes down to pride,” Littlefield said. “We have a short season, a young team, and tons of opportunity. It was a complete and utter lack of pride. Lack of hustle at times, lack of communication, out of place, lack of focus. Those are the things that’ll keep me up as a coach, way more than performance things, because we can work on performance.”
R.A. Long (1-4) is set to get the rest of spring break off, before returning to action April 14 at Hockinson.