Lumberjacks get first win, go out with a whimper against Fort Vancouver

The R.A. Long baseball team waited for the last possible moment to find their bats, but the Jacks broke out the wood in the nick of time to beat Fort Vancouver 2-1 in eight innings to open a 2A Greater St. Helens League doubleheader Monday at the Lumberyard.

Down 1-0 following a Trappers run in the top of the eighth, Israel Rutherford got the rally started at the bottom of the order with a one-out triple to right-center field. With the tying run 90 feet away, Logan Bodily smacked a single to center to even it up at 1-1 and flip the lineup back to the top.

After a strikeout brought Fort Vancouver’s Luke Butterfield — who threw the entire game for the Trappers — within one out away from forcing the game to a ninth, Sammy Hopper decided to end it then and there, by gapping a ball past the center fielder to score Bodily.

The brief power surge at the end was just about the only offense either team managed all game long.

Logan Goldner only allowed one hit through five innings of work in the start for R.A. Long, striking out seven along the way. He came out to start the sixth but put a pair of runners on with a walk and another free pass before coach Ryan Littlefield walked out to end his outing on the hill and give the ball to Hopper, who ended the frame easily with a strikeout and a double play.