Lumberjacks fall to River 52-7

VANCOUVER — Mason Priddy anchored the offense and had an interception on defense for Columbia River, while R.A. Long scored its first touchdown of the season, Friday at Kiggins Bowl in a 52-7 River win.
Priddy completed 17 of his 24 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also ran in a 17-yard touchdown to start a 35-point scoring barrage for Columbia River in the second quarter to go up 49-0 at halftime.
R.A. Long hung tough in the third quarter and finally broke through with a score in the fourth. Sophomore quarterback Shaun Mize escaped the defensive blitz and hit an open Jamond Harris II for a 60-yard touchdown.
Columbia River senior Keith Blau caught three touchdown passes from Priddy for totals of 19, 15 and 48 yards. Blau’s longest score came on a quick strike from Priddy out in the open. Blau spun around a defender and continued on to the end zone.
Dylan Kier and Eddie Hockhalter ran in touchdowns for River. Max Sturtevant paired a 27-yard snag with a beautiful 23-yard diving catch to set up one more touchdown for River in the first half. Sturtevant capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown catch.
Cade Lujan covered the spread for Columbia River. The senior caught a 25-yard pass, made all seven of his extra-point kicks and nailed a 23-yard field goal.
