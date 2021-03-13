Lumberjacks battle in historic game at Hudson's Bay

Hinton extended the lead to 14-0 on a 11-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

R.A. Long halved the deficit when Jamond Harris grabbed a 10-yard touchdown pass thrown by Gage Kotera in the third quarter.

However, Hudson’s Bay needed just two minutes to respond, taking a 21-7 lead on Jesus Castillo’s 11-yard keeper.

The Eagles put the game away on Hayden DeGrandpre’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, which extended the lead to 28-7.

“To have the same energy from the beginning to now, when you’re 0-3 to start, it’s pretty amazing,” Lions said. It says a lot about the character of all our guys. Being able to stay focused and believing that if we do the right things, we win football games.”

R.A. Long attempted to match that energy down the stretch, even with the game out of reach. That effort resulted in another touchdown in the fourth quarter when Kotera found Israel Rutherford for a ten yard scoring strike.

Gage "Moose" Kotera led R.A. Long's passing attack with nine completions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Kotera also ran for 27 yards. Shaun Mize added seven completions and 58 yards in the first half.