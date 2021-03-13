Lumberjacks battle in historic game at Hudson's Bay

Hudson’s Bay made school history on Friday when the Eagles played their first varsity football game on their own campus, beating R.A. Long 28-13 to mark the occasion.
The school, which opened in 1955, has always played its home games at Kiggins Bowl. But with COVID-19 throwing all convention out the window this season, Hudson’s Bay played Friday’s game on its own campus turf field, which was installed in 2018. About a hundred fans watched on the grassy berm to the field’s north or from cars parked on East McLoughlin Boulevard.
All week, Hudson’s Bay players looked forward to doing something no Eagles team had ever been able to do.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said running back Jamarion Hinton. “Especially us seniors, we went all out. This was the funnest thing all year, honestly.”
Hinton rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown, helping the Eagles earn their first win of the season over the Lumberjacks.
Hudson’s Bay (1-3) was originally scheduled to face Hockinson, but the schedule was shuffled to allow the Hawks to face Ridgefield in a game that will likely decide the 2A Greater St. Helens League title. Likewise, R.A. Long was supposed to play Ridgefield, and wound up with the Eagles instead.
Hudson’s Bay took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when Devontae Moore outmuscled a defender to grab a 26-yard touchdown pass from Dean Jesus Castillo.
Hinton extended the lead to 14-0 on a 11-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
R.A. Long halved the deficit when Jamond Harris grabbed a 10-yard touchdown pass thrown by Gage Kotera in the third quarter.
However, Hudson’s Bay needed just two minutes to respond, taking a 21-7 lead on Jesus Castillo’s 11-yard keeper.
The Eagles put the game away on Hayden DeGrandpre’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, which extended the lead to 28-7.
“To have the same energy from the beginning to now, when you’re 0-3 to start, it’s pretty amazing,” Lions said. It says a lot about the character of all our guys. Being able to stay focused and believing that if we do the right things, we win football games.”
R.A. Long attempted to match that energy down the stretch, even with the game out of reach. That effort resulted in another touchdown in the fourth quarter when Kotera found Israel Rutherford for a ten yard scoring strike.
Gage "Moose" Kotera led R.A. Long's passing attack with nine completions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Kotera also ran for 27 yards. Shaun Mize added seven completions and 58 yards in the first half.
Jamond Harris was the Lumberjacks leading rusher with 36 yards on two carries. He also hauled in six passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jake Anderson led the R.A. Long receiver corps with five catches that went for 87 yards.