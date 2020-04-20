Longview turns on lights
When the leaves start changing colors and football fields start turning on their lights, R.A. Long will usher in another change — a new athlet…
A month ago, following what wound up being her final prep sports contest at the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star basketball game, Kal Schaplow t…
Starting just a few minutes before 8:20 p.m. on Friday, or 20:20 on the 24-hour clock, unseen hands at Longview Memorial Stadium flipped on th…
A nationwide movement to honor high school seniors who lost their chance to go out on top this spring has finally reached the Lower Columbia region.
The news arrived without the shock and awe of other sports cancellations in recent weeks but the sting for players and coaches was still somet…
They say it’s supposed to be better when you don’t see the end coming. There’s no fretting about the inevitable that way. It just happens. A s…
After years of traveling hours for training and practice, the time finally paid off for Longview native and lifelong baseballer, Elias Farland…
Keigan Baker is immortal.
There will be no new Cardinals in the Hall of Fame. Not this school year, at least.
After a year away from home, Eastyn Reeves will be hitting the hardwood in Longview again next season.