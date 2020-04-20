Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Friday night lights
Preps+

Friday night lights

Starting just a few minutes before 8:20 p.m. on Friday, or 20:20 on the 24-hour clock, unseen hands at Longview Memorial Stadium flipped on th…

+5
A Beacon in the Night
Preps+

A Beacon in the Night

A nationwide movement to honor high school seniors who lost their chance to go out on top this spring has finally reached the Lower Columbia region.