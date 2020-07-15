Local Baseball: Warrenton sweeps doubleheader with Ilwaco

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 summer season officially opened for one more group of baseball players Tuesday night.

In a modified, shortened Junior Baseball season, the Ilwaco Fishermen hosted a 17-and-under baseball doubleheader with the Warrenton Warriors in Long Beach, Washington.

Both teams have upcoming games scheduled for most Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 1. Currently, all games will be played at city-owned fields in Astoria and Long Beach, with weekend games also at CMH Field.

Tuesday’s winner was Warrenton, which cruised to a 17-7, 16-6 sweep over the Fishermen.

The Warriors were seeing their first action of the spring or summer, and were playing their first official game since the 2019 3A state championship — although with a much different, younger lineup.

Warrenton jumped all over Ilwaco early in Game 1, scoring seven runs in the top of the first, then tacking on six in the third.

Familiar names included Josh Earls, who was 3-for-4 in both games, with a triple in the opener and two doubles in Game 2; Dylon Atwood had a double in both games; and Duane Falls was 2-for-4 in the first game and belted a three-run homer in Game 2.