Loads of local ballers land on All-League lists

It seems like a lifetime ago but this winter was another successful run on area hardwood as area teams from Toledo to Woodland and Toutle Lake to Ilwaco were able to make waves on the prep hoops scene.
Some of those successes were of the team variety, like the Tigers on the south side of the Columbia River who brought their second straight girls basketball title back to Clatskanie. Not to mention third place finishes at state by the boys of Naselle and the girls of Wahkiakum, or the sixth place finish in the boys bracket by Toutle Lake.
Then there were individual accomplishments, such as the 500th career victory this season by Eric Swanson and his Fighting Ducks, and a multitude of 1,000 point scorers in the area.
As it turns out, there were also league MVPs and coaches of the year littered around local gymnasiums, like Jan Karnoski at R.A. Long or Landon Nelson in Rainier, or Bryce Cline in Winlock or Kal Schaplow in Toledo. Of course, Clatskanie cleaned up as well on their way to their state championship with Shelby Blodgett earning league MVP honors and John Blodgett coming home with a coach of the year tag.
The following is a complete list of All-League teams from around the area as voted on by the coaches.
3A Girls
Greater St. Helens League
MVP
Jaydia Martin, junior, Hudson’s Bay
1st Team
Natalie Fraley, sophomore, Kelso
Alexis Kleven, senior, Kelso
Kamelai Powell, junior, Hudson’s Bay
Claire Heitschmidt, junior, Prairie
Allison Corral, senior, Prairie
Meri Dunford, senior, Prairie
2nd Team
Cooper Joy, senior, Kelso
Paytin Ballard, sophomore, Hudson’s Bay
Kailey Gonzalez, junior, Ft. Vancouver
Kaetlyn Henderson, freshman, Mountainview
Coraleigh Speer, sophomore, Evergreen
Dayna Vera, senior, Prairie
Coach of the Year: Hala Corral, Prairie
3A Boys
Greater St. Helens League
MVP
Mario Herring, senior, Evergreen
1st Team
AJ Dixson, senior, Prairie
Aiden Fraly, senior, Prairie
Zyell Griffin, senior, Evergreen
Austin Lee, junior, Mountain View
Kahlil Singleton, sophomore, Ft. Vancouver
2nd Team
Wyatt Brown, senior, Kelso
Josh Webb, senior, Kelso
Zeke Dixson, senior, Prairie
Tony King, senior, Hudson’s Bay
Carter Monda, senior, Evergreen
Jaden Stanley, junior, Evergreen
Coach of the Year: Brett Henry, Evergreen
2A Girls
Greater St. Helens League
MVP
Jordan Ryan, senior, Columbia River
1st Team
Payten Foster, senior, Woodland
Miranda Lomax, sophomore, R.A. Long
Skylar Bea, junior, Washougal
Jaiden Bea, sophomore, Washougal
McKinley Stotts, senior, Washougal
Gracie Brummer, sophomore, Hockinson
2nd Team
Bobbi Clark, junior, R.A. Long
Jacie Rismoen, senior, Mark Morris
Kaily Christensen, senior, Woodland
Nicole Guthrie, senior, Woodland
Dejah Wilson, senior, Columbia River
Savea Mansfield, sophomore, Washougal
Kylie Ritter, sophomore, Hockinson
Coach of the Year: Jan Karnoski, R.A. Long
2A Boys
MVP
Nate Snook, senior, Columbia River
1st Team
Cameron Holden, junior, R.A. Long
Jakob Davis, senior, Washougal
Josh Mansur, senior, Ridgfield
Ashton Harvey, junior, Mark Morris
Dylan Valdez, senior, Columbia River
2nd Team
Cavin Holden, R.A. Long
Isaiah Flanagan, Woodland
Alex Miller, Columbia River
Micah Paulsen, Hockinson
Yanni Fassalis, Washougal
Coach of the Year: David Long, Columbia River
1A Girls
TriCo League
MVP
Kylee Stephens, sophomore, La Center
1st Team
Abby Cummins, junior, King’s Way Christian
Laurel Quinn, sophomore, King’s Way Christian
Jasmine Morgan, senior, Seton Catholic
Katie Rathgeber, senior, Stevenson
Mia Edwards, senior, La Center
Mya Aman, junior, Columbia-White Salmon
2nd Team
Payton Kessler, sophomore, Castle Rock
Ashley Brannan, senior, Stevenson
Gianna D’Emilio, freshman, La Center
Sydney Aman, freshman, Columbia-White Salmon
Maggie Bryan, freshman, Columbia-White Salmon
Annabelle Atwood, sophomore, King’s Way Christian
Honorable Mention
Ella Anderson, freshman, Castle Rock
Alyse Webberly, freshman, La Center
Cassie Macnab, junior, Stevenson
Chloe Clifford, sophomore, Columbia-White Salmon
Kinsey Tindol, senior, King’s Way Christian
Maddie Wills, sophomore, Seton Catholic
Coach of the Year: Herm VanWeerdhuizen, La Center
1A Boys
TriCo League
MVP
Hunter Ecklund, senior, La Center
1st Team
Xavian Rushing, senior, Seton Catholic
Gabe Anderson, senior, Seton Catholic
Evan Norris, senior, La Center
Kobi Carson, senior, King’s Way Christian
Brady Metz, senior, King’s Way Christian
Bryson Metz, sophomore, King’s Way Christian
2nd Team
Jonny Boissonnault, senior, Castle Rock
Kellen Ball, senior, Seton Catholic
Kai Butterworth, sophomore, King’s Way Christian
Gage Loenders, senior, King’s Way Christian
Jono Blackledge, senior, Stevenson
Honorable Mention
Landon Gardner, Castle Rock
Hunter Ball, senior, La Center
Jesse Miller, senior, Stevenson
Andy Olson, senior, Seton Catholic
Jacob Lockman, junior, Columbia-White Salmon
Bailey Meek, junior, King’s Way Christian
Coach of the Year: Daven Harmeling, King’s Way Christian
2B Girls
Central League
MVP
Kal Schaplow, senior, Toledo
1st Team
Paige Mace, Wahkiakum
Jansi Merz, Wahkiakum
Addison Hall, Winlock
Payton Aselton, Adna
Kaeley Schultz, Rainier
2nd Team
Stacie Spahr, Toledo
Payton Torrey, Mossyrock
Andee Nelson, Mossyrock
Sophie Beadle, Rainier
Callie Lawrence, Onalaska
Kaylin Todd, Adna
3rd Team
Molly Donald, Toutle Lake
Hailey Brooks, Mossyrock
Faith Boesch, Rainier
Natalya Marcial, Napavine
Faith Wellander, Adna
Honorable Mention
Gracie Madill, Toledo
Ale’ Cadarso, Toledo
Jordyn Grabenhorst, Toutle Lake
Gracie Stemkoski, Kalama
Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum,
Rae Sisson, Napavine
Carmen Cleveland-Barrera, Onalaska
Shaylee Peters, Morton-White Pass
Coach of the Year: Brian Layton, Toledo
Pacific League
MVP
Kyra Gardner, sophomore, Raymond
1st Team
Erika Glenn, junior, Ilwaco
Katie Adkins, senior, Willapa Valley
Alicia Pluff, senior, Chief Leschi
Mylina Pluff, sophomore, Chief Leschi
Britney Patrick, senior, Willapa Valley
2nd Team
Annika Mason, junior, Pe Ell
Jaelyn Turner, junior, Life Christian
Kylie Gray, junior, Ilwaco
Hannah Miller, junior, Raymond
Whitley Step, sophomore, NW Christian
3rd Team
You have free articles remaining.
Sunny Kemmer, senior, Ilwaco
Skyler Langston, sophomore, North Beach
Charlie Carper, freshman, Pe Ell
Alise Rohr, senior, South Bend
Izzy Silvernail, sophomore, Raymond
Honorable Mention
Zaira Medina, junior, South Bend
Sequoia Turner, 8th grade, Life Christian
Ramona Gallegos, junior, Chief Leschi
Gretchen Stottlemyre, junior, NW Christian
Camie Swartz, junior, Willapa Valley
Emily Snider, senior, Ocosta
Cynthia LaPlante, senior, Chief Leschi
Estella Sheldon, senior, Ilwaco
Latelynn Wheldon, senior, Ilwaaco
Layne Martin, senior, Ocosta
Coach of the Year: Jarrod Plummer, Chief Leschi
Team Sportsmanship Award: South Bend
2B Boys
Central League
MVP
Bryce Cline, senior, Winlock
1st Team
Broc Keeton, Toutle Lake
Jake Leitz, Wahkiakum
Jackson Esary, Kalama
Braden Thomas, Adna
Carter Whitehead, Onalaska
2nd Team
Coleson Richendollar, Winlock
Zach Swanson, Toutle Lake
Hayden Young, Morton-White Pass
Kayden Allison, Onalaska
Keith Olson, Napavine
3rd Team
Carlo Arceo-Hansen, Toledo
Chase Collins, Adna
Cade Evander, Napavine
Josh Salguero, Morton-White Pass
Logan LaBerge, Wahkiakukm
Honorable Mention
Ryder Moss, Toutle Lake
Noah Patching, Winlock
Tommy Brandenburg, Kalama
Ashton Haight, Onalaska
Jake Jeske, Rainier (WA)
Coach of the Year: Eric Swanson
Pacific League
MVP
Omari Maulana, junior, Life Christian
1st Team
Logan Walker, junior, Willapa Valley
Noah Phillips, senior, NW Christian
Tre’ Seydel, sophomore, Raymond
Cole Hatton, senior, Ocosta
Parker Kaech, senior, Ilwaco
2nd Team
Chae Haynes, sophomore, Life Christian
Landon Koukal, junior, NW Christian
Chad Flemetis, senior, Willapa Valley
Bradley Swillie, sophomore, Life Christian
Joe Nisbett, senior, Ilwaco
3rd Team
Daniel Whiting, senior, Ilwaco
Perry Joseph, junior, Chief Leschi
Josh Bighead, sophomore, North Beach
Wikiyan Cuny, sophomore, Chief Leschi
Daishaun Nichols, sophomore, Life Christian
Honorable Mention
Calvin Baze, senior, Ilwaco
Reagan Harnagy, senior, North Beach
Jude Phillips, junior, NW Christian
Max Smith, senior, Pe Ell
Omar Luque, junior, Ocosta
Kobe Rudolph, junior, Ocosta
Beau Buchanan, junior, Willapa Valley
Nathon Ashley, junior, South Bend
Allen Deniston, senior, Willapa Valley
Jeremiah Yost, senior, Pe Ell
Damian Roy, senior, Chief Leschi
McCartney Maden, senior, Raymond
Kollin Jurek, junior, Pe Ell
Jaden Turner, sophomore, Ilwaco
Mayson Estle, senior, South Bend
Bubba Douglas, senior, Ilwaco
Carter Pearson, senior, Willapa Valley
Coach of the Year: Rick Tiggs, NW Christian
Team Sportsmanship Award: Pe Ell
1B Girls
Columbia Valley League
Co-MVPs
Jackie Steenerson, senior, Naselle
Leah Pearson, sophomore, Columbia Adventist
1st Team
Peyton Dalton, sophomore, Naselle
Maddie Dietrich, sophomore, Columbia Adventist
Brenna Sherill, sophomore, Columbia Adventist
Kendal Newport, junior, Three Rivers Christian
Emma McKenney, senior, Washington School for the Deaf
2nd Team
Kaylin Shrives, freshman, Naselle
Lauren Katyryniuk, freshman, Naselle
Bella Columbo, freshman, Naselle
LeAnne Clearbrook, sophomore, Washington School for the Deaf
Jessie Tevis, junior, Three Rivers Christian
Honorable Mention
Kaylena Morrison, senior, Three Rivers Christian
Emma Heinrich, freshman, Columbia Adventist
Janet Tuz-Manrique, freshman, Washington School for the Deaf
Lauren Wegner, sophomore, Columbia Adventist
Coach of the Year: Ron Spratlen, Washington School for the Deaf
Team Sportsmanship Award: Washington School for the Deaf
1B Boys
Columbia Valley League
MVP
Ethan Lindstrom, senior, Naselle
1st Team
Kolby Glenn, junior, Naselle
Corey Gregory, senior, Naselle
Ryan Ransom, senior, Three Rivers Christian
Wyatt Richards, senior, Three Rivers Christian
Juan Ramirez, senior, Washington School for the Deaf
2nd Team
Jimmy Strange, junior, Naselle
Chase Haataia, senior, Naselle
Dennis Lin, senior, Three Rivers Christian
Wylee Rogers, senior, Washington School for the Deaf
Jose Ramirez, senior, Washington School for the Deaf
Honorable Mention:
Dossen Morrow, 8th grade, Three Rivers Christian
Trey Hart, sophomore, Washington School for the Deaf
Kevin Diaz, sophomore, Washington School for the Deaf
Levi Carlton, freshman, Columbia Adventist
Coach of the Year: Bill Olsen, Naselle
Team Sportsmanship Award: Columbia Adventist
3A Oregon Girls
Coastal Range League
MVP
Shelby Blodgett, Rainier
1st Team
Shelby Blodgett, junior, Clatskanie
Olivia Sprague, junior, Clatskanie
Kaya McLean, junior, Willamina
Kira Rankin, junior, Willamina
McKenzey Ramsey, senior, Warrenton
2nd Team
Alexis Smith, junior, Clatskanie
Cloee McLeod, sophomore, Clatskanie
Piper Shrabel, sophomore, Willamina
Autumn Ellis, senior, Taft
Kalli Budge, sophomore, Rainier
Emma Coulter, senior, Taft
Honorable Mention
Kaity Sizemore, junior, Clatskanie
Anna Martin, senior, Clatskanie
Hanna Farrell, senior, Rainier
Melia Kapua, senior, Warrenton
Avyree Miethe, sophomore, Warrenton
Clara Tolan, junior, Taft
Chloe Peterson, sophomore, Taft
Grace France, sophomore, Willamina
Coach of the Year: Tom Anderson, Willamina
3A Oregon Boys
Coastal Range League
1st Team
MVP
Conner Rea, Rainier
1st Team
Conner Rea, senior, Rainier
Kenney Tripp, sophomore, Rainier
Dawson Everson, senior, Clatskanie
Devin Jackson, senior, Warrenton
Kaleb Floyd, junior, Willamina
2nd Team
Easton Crape, senior, Rainier
Jonathan, Morovec, senior, Clatskanie
Lucas Hirdman, senior, Taft
Dom Briant, junior, Willamina
Austin Little, senior, Warrenton
Coach of the Year: Logan Nelson, Rainier