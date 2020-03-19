Loads of local ballers land on All-League lists

It seems like a lifetime ago but this winter was another successful run on area hardwood as area teams from Toledo to Woodland and Toutle Lake to Ilwaco were able to make waves on the prep hoops scene.

Some of those successes were of the team variety, like the Tigers on the south side of the Columbia River who brought their second straight girls basketball title back to Clatskanie. Not to mention third place finishes at state by the boys of Naselle and the girls of Wahkiakum, or the sixth place finish in the boys bracket by Toutle Lake.

Then there were individual accomplishments, such as the 500th career victory this season by Eric Swanson and his Fighting Ducks, and a multitude of 1,000 point scorers in the area.

As it turns out, there were also league MVPs and coaches of the year littered around local gymnasiums, like Jan Karnoski at R.A. Long or Landon Nelson in Rainier, or Bryce Cline in Winlock or Kal Schaplow in Toledo. Of course, Clatskanie cleaned up as well on their way to their state championship with Shelby Blodgett earning league MVP honors and John Blodgett coming home with a coach of the year tag.

The following is a complete list of All-League teams from around the area as voted on by the coaches.

3A Girls