Live your dreams, Lasorda says

After he warmed up the crowd with his stories, Lasorda turned serious by directing his message at the athletes and parents in the gym.

"Being here with your child is the best thing you can do because they need you," he told the parents. "Love is the strongest thing when times get tough. So you need to put your arms around them and tell them you love them. When you give love you get a lot more back."

He also told parents not to pressure kids to be successful in sports and let them have fun.

"If they strike out in a game, tell them the Babe (Ruth) struck out thousands of times," Lasorda said. "I've heard parents hollering at their kids when they have an off-game, and that's not right."

Lasorda also advised the youth to listen to their parents, teachers and coaches, and to respect them.

"Wear your uniform with pride, dignity and character, and do nothing to embarrass yourself, your school or your family," he said. "Stay in school to get a good education. You are here to learn and then move on to college.

"Education is one thing no one can take away from you, and something you will take to the grave."

Coming Friday in Daily News sports: Lasorda talks about steroid use in the bigs, Pete Rose and winning the Olympic gold medal in baseball.

