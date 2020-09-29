Littlefield tabbed as new RAL baseball coach

There is a new baseball skipper at R.A. Long High School.

Ryan Littlefield announced Tuesday via Facebook that he had accepted the position following the retirement of Mark Hulings in April.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic and a fire season that is far from over, I’m so excited for this new journey,” he said in the post. “I’m looking forward to investing hours into this program and sharing the knowledge that I’ve been given from all the coaches I was blessed to have.”

Littlefield had a standout career at Mark Morris in football, basketball and baseball. However, he was best on the diamond, where he was a three-time first-team all-state selection and two-time GSHL MVP, the first of thsoe awards coming as a freshman.

Immediately following his stellar prep career, Littlefield joined the Portland Pilots, where he hit .208 with a pair of home runs.

He then excelled at Lower Columbia College, where he batted .315 with seven homers, 51 RBI and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. That season landed him a spot on the Eastern Carolina University squad, where he hit .267 to wrap up his college career.