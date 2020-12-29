Linked by Roots: Local alumni set to face off in Portland

During their prep careers both women played at Roots Academy, based out of Longview, when they weren’t playing for their high schools. Hansen is a couple of years older than Schaplow, but they’re close enough that there was an overlap in their time with Pisapia and on the warehouse court in Longview.

“Desi pretty much took Kal under her wing from the day that they met, as far as caring how she’s doing, always reaching out, helping her with basketball things,” Pisapia said. “I think it’s really important for an older player to do that for the younger generation.

“They had that two-year age gap, and as a player that’s two years older, sometimes you don’t want to hang out with the younger players or show them the ropes. But Desi was never like that. She really embraced Kal.”

PSU comes into the weekend with a record of 1-1, after dealing with multiple cancellations and minimal preseason practices due to COVID-19 cases. The Vikings beat Dixie State on the road earlier in December, before losing Monday to Air Force in a short-notice game. The Eagles are currently 1-6 on the season and have yet to post a win over an NCAA school.

The teams will face off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Viking Pavilion, before getting back together at noon Saturday. Both games will be livestreamed on Pluto TV.