Linked by Roots: Local alumni set to face off in Portland

Scott Pisapia remembers the first time that Desirae Hansen was suited up against him.
A co-founder of the Roots Basketball Academy, it was Pisapia's first season as an assistant at Lewis & Clark College, and the Pios (That's a dog mascot. A Newfoundland, to be precise.) went across town to take on Portland State and Hansen in just her second exhibition as a freshman. And, well…
“She absolutely whooped us,” Pisapia said. “I remember at one point she brought it coast-to-coast, went behind the back, and shook one of our players. The crowd was going nuts.
“I couldn’t help but smile from the bench because I had seen it so many times before.”
That highlight was early on in the college career of the athlete who is currently one of the highest-profile alumni Roots has in the college basketball world. Dating back to the end of her freshman season, Hansen has scored double-digits in points in 33 of the past 41 games. She led the Vikings with 14.3 points per game last year, shot over 41% from beyond the arc, added 4.7 rebounds per game, and was named third-team All-Conference at the end of the season.
In Portland State’s two games this season, Hansen has led the Vikings in scoring twice, averaging 17 points per game and adding 7.5 rebounds per contest.
But on Thursday, just two games into her junior year, she’ll welcome the woman who may well become the next star to emerge from the extensive Roots player tree.
Kal Schaplow, now at Eastern Washington University, averaged 17 points per game in her senior season at Toledo this past winter. According to Pisapia, she ended the year with a choice: go to a Division III school and be a star from the moment she stepped foot on campus, or take a preferred walk-on spot with the Eagles and grind her way back to the top.
“I think it takes a certain type of person that has no ego and is all about the team and is selfless,” Pisapia said. “That’s what Kal is.”
Of course, Schaplow chose the Eagles and she has appeared in all but one game this season while averaging a shade under 10 minutes per game. She’s played her way into the scoring column in three games so far, including EWU’s season-opener when she led the Eastern bench with 17 minutes and notched the first points of her collegiate career on a three-pointer.
But Pisapia doesn’t expect Schaplow to be coming off the bench for her entire EWU career. Far from it.
“I would be surprised if by her junior season, she isn’t a team captain at Eastern Washington,” he said. “She’s just too good of a leader, and she’s already making waves over there with her leadership.”
That would be a fitting step to Schaplow’s story, which took off in large part due to her time at Roots — and with Hansen.
During their prep careers both women played at Roots Academy, based out of Longview, when they weren’t playing for their high schools. Hansen is a couple of years older than Schaplow, but they’re close enough that there was an overlap in their time with Pisapia and on the warehouse court in Longview.
“Desi pretty much took Kal under her wing from the day that they met, as far as caring how she’s doing, always reaching out, helping her with basketball things,” Pisapia said. “I think it’s really important for an older player to do that for the younger generation.
“They had that two-year age gap, and as a player that’s two years older, sometimes you don’t want to hang out with the younger players or show them the ropes. But Desi was never like that. She really embraced Kal.”
PSU comes into the weekend with a record of 1-1, after dealing with multiple cancellations and minimal preseason practices due to COVID-19 cases. The Vikings beat Dixie State on the road earlier in December, before losing Monday to Air Force in a short-notice game. The Eagles are currently 1-6 on the season and have yet to post a win over an NCAA school.
The teams will face off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Viking Pavilion, before getting back together at noon Saturday. Both games will be livestreamed on Pluto TV.
This won’t be the first Division I matchup between Roots alumni; Hansen faced off against Longview’s Eaton sisters — Kourtney and Karley of Mark Morris — when they played for UC Davis in a game back in 2018. But less than a decade since his program’s inception, every such matchup is a mark of success for Roots and the community that supports it.