‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Inslee’s announcement means west region preps can begin

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nick Bamer’s phone started blowing up. The first-year Winlock athletic director wasn’t paying attention to Gov. Jay Inslee’s press conference, so he got the news from his friends, his coaches, and his other colleagues all at once:
High school sports — in some places, at least — are back.
“Since things got shut down, all news has been bad news,” Bamer said. “This is a huge deal. Now we can practice with a light at the end of the tunnel for competition.”
In his press conference, Inslee announced a change to the state’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” guidelines. Previously, the plan stated that each of the state’s eight regions had to meet four benchmarks, based on new COVID-19 cases, new hospitalizations, the positive test rate, and ICU occupancy to progress to Phase 2, which would allow for all fall sports to play.
Low-risk outdoor sports — namely cross country — would be able to compete if a region was still in Phase 1, and moderate-risk outdoor sports like soccer would be able to practice as a team. But moderate-risk indoor sports like volleyball and high-risk outdoor sports like football would be limited to practicing in pods before a region could get its COVID-19 numbers far enough in the right direction.
Now, regions only have to satisfy three of the four categories, making it that much easier for regions to progress to Phase 2.
For some, that’s great news. In particular, Inslee announced that the West Region — which includes Toledo, Winlock, Naselle, and Ilwaco high schools — will be able to enter Phase 2. Full-team practices will begin next Monday. Soccer and volleyball games will begin the week of Feb. 8.
“This is the first big break we’ve had athletically in almost 10 months,” Bamer said.
Gary Fallon, Toledo’s athletic director, also learned of the announcement on his phone, when one of his football coaches texted him about it. Yesterday, his program was still looking at practicing in pods for the foreseeable future. Now, Toledo is set to open its football season against Rainier (WA) in 16 days.
“It’s like a whirlwind,” Fallon said. “You’ve got to be ready to go.”
While Fallon and Bamer’s schools — along with the rest of the West Region — will be happy, it won’t be the same across the state, or even in the area. The Southwest Region — comprising Cowlitz, Clark, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties — was not at levels sufficient to be promoted as of last Friday.
The next set of data from the Department of Health will be published tomorrow. To add to the southwest region’s stress, Inslee also announced that new numbers will now be put out every two weeks instead of on a weekly basis, meaning that if the region can’t get under the bar tomorrow, it will stay in Phase 1 until at least Feb. 15.
Those numbers will dictate whether the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League, 2A Greater St. Helens League, and the Trico 1B League — all of which are entirely within the southwest region — will be able to hold any competitions aside from cross country meets. But it will be especially stressful for the four members of the Central 2B League that reside in the southwest region — Kalama, Stevenson, Toutle Lake, and Wahkiakum — who will have to sit on the sidelines and watch their league rivals get started without them.
Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright’s phone was similarly going off with text messages. But unlike his counterparts in the west, he had to confirm to his coaches that the Chinooks will still be in Phase 1, barring significant changes.
“Everyone’s like ‘Does this mean they get to practice and we don’t?” And I’m like, ‘Yep.’”
Beyond simply getting his players back in action, Wright was worried about player safety, especially in football. If the southwest region does stay in Phase 1 for the next two weeks, it will set up a scenario where a team that’s had two or more games under its belt will be facing a team that’s only had seven full-contact practices.
“They’re going to be able to do full padded work, and we’re only going to be able to do limited padded work,” Wright said.
The split between regions also brings up a possible scheduling issue within the C2BL, which also will include Forks — itself in the northwest region — in football this season. Currently, Winlock and Toledo’s first athletic events since last winter are set to be soccer games against Kalama and Stevenson, respectively, on Monday, Feb. 8. If the southwest region is still in Phase 1 tomorrow, those games won’t be able to happen.
“We solve one problem and we create another, that’s kind of what we’re doing,” Bamer said. “But I’ll take it. This is a good problem to have now.”
Beyond simply having games, the move to Phase 2 would open the door for schools in the C2BL to welcome home fans to games in a limited capacity.
And possibly the best news of all — for the west region, at least — could be this: Bamer said he was told that the phase system was set up “not to yo-yo,” meaning that once a region gets to Phase 2, it’s likely to stay there for awhile.
“Our kids are coming back to our building full-time Monday, we get to start sports for real, we get to be in the gym and all that kind of stuff,” Fallon said. “It’s a step in the right direction for sure.”