‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Inslee’s announcement means west region preps can begin

Those numbers will dictate whether the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League, 2A Greater St. Helens League, and the Trico 1B League — all of which are entirely within the southwest region — will be able to hold any competitions aside from cross country meets. But it will be especially stressful for the four members of the Central 2B League that reside in the southwest region — Kalama, Stevenson, Toutle Lake, and Wahkiakum — who will have to sit on the sidelines and watch their league rivals get started without them.

Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright’s phone was similarly going off with text messages. But unlike his counterparts in the west, he had to confirm to his coaches that the Chinooks will still be in Phase 1, barring significant changes.

“Everyone’s like ‘Does this mean they get to practice and we don’t?” And I’m like, ‘Yep.’”

Beyond simply getting his players back in action, Wright was worried about player safety, especially in football. If the southwest region does stay in Phase 1 for the next two weeks, it will set up a scenario where a team that’s had two or more games under its belt will be facing a team that’s only had seven full-contact practices.

“They’re going to be able to do full padded work, and we’re only going to be able to do limited padded work,” Wright said.