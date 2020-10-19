 Skip to main content
Let the voting begin: 'Through the Decades' photo contest draws dozens of entries

The entries are in and they are phenomenal.

The deadline for submissions to The Daily News “Through the Decades” prep photo contest came and went with the stroke of midnight as Sunday night turned into Monday morning. Now that the contestants are known, it’s time for the public to take a turn determining who the final victor shall be.

Sepia toned images to be considered for the top prize include Little League memories from Rainier, a State champion grappler from Rochester, the long and short of things on the hardwood in Toutle, and a record setting runner from Castle Rock. Of course, there’s also a whole heap of Hilanders, Monarchs, and Lumber Jacks and Jills in the mix.

Each reader is allowed one vote per day with voting slated to end at 11:59 p.m. of Oct. 31. The first-place winner will receive a $250 prize.

The “Through the Decades” photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.

All eligible entries to the contest can be viewed, and voted for, online at tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades/rounds/1/gallery.

