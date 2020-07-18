Legion roundup: Pac Tech wins twice, Nipps splits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sean McFarland has been a huge part of Pacific Tech Construction’s lineup this season, and he proved again why on Friday.

McFarland doubled down the left field line in the top of the seventh inning on Friday, breaking a 4-4 tie with Rivals and propelling Pac Tech to a big 6-4 win, doubling down on an earlier 4-1 win over the Vancouver Cardinals sending Pac Tech into the weekend at the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament with wind in its sails.

“We finally found a tournament,” coach Tyler Parsons said. “To come out and compete, it’s huge.”

It is true that Pac Tech’s lineup is deep and it is true it can score runs in lots of ways, but McFarland has consistently been in the middle of all of it, both figuratively and literally.

He had two more hits against Rivals, and yet two more hits against Everett earlier in the day.

It might be overstating to say Pac Tech depends on McFarland, but the Techies certainly rely on McFarland to a certain degree.

“He’s been in the heart of our lineup for a reason,” Parsons said. “He can put some really good swings on balls. And he’s a great two-strike hitter, putting balls to the opposite side. But if he runs into one middle-in, he can put a real good swing on it.”