Legion roundup: Pac Tech wins twice, Nipps splits

Sean McFarland has been a huge part of Pacific Tech Construction’s lineup this season, and he proved again why on Friday.
McFarland doubled down the left field line in the top of the seventh inning on Friday, breaking a 4-4 tie with Rivals and propelling Pac Tech to a big 6-4 win, doubling down on an earlier 4-1 win over the Vancouver Cardinals sending Pac Tech into the weekend at the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament with wind in its sails.
“We finally found a tournament,” coach Tyler Parsons said. “To come out and compete, it’s huge.”
It is true that Pac Tech’s lineup is deep and it is true it can score runs in lots of ways, but McFarland has consistently been in the middle of all of it, both figuratively and literally.
He had two more hits against Rivals, and yet two more hits against Everett earlier in the day.
It might be overstating to say Pac Tech depends on McFarland, but the Techies certainly rely on McFarland to a certain degree.
“He’s been in the heart of our lineup for a reason,” Parsons said. “He can put some really good swings on balls. And he’s a great two-strike hitter, putting balls to the opposite side. But if he runs into one middle-in, he can put a real good swing on it.”
Joey Strange, Ben Muraski and Riley Kuhl all had two hits apiece in the win over Vancouver, and Justin Morris added a pair of hits in the win over Rivals.
Like to suddenly pesky RBI Dirtbags, Pac Tech has developed a chemistry quickly, despite a disparate group of kids.
It’s mostly Kelso kids, sure, but there are players from Naselle and Rainier and Seaside mixed in. To come together so quickly and, while playing in the highest stakes they will this season (a mere tournament in July), Pac Tech has shown it can win tight ones with late-game heroics of some kinds.
“That group of 13, 14 guys has come together and have really good chemistry since day 1 ‘til now,” Parsons said. “It’s huge. It makes a huge difference in the games that we win.”
Pac Tech plays Nipps Burgers at 1 p.m.
Game 1
PACIFIC TECH 4, Vancouver Cardinals 1
At Winlock
Cardinals;001;000;0;—;1;5 ;1
Pacific Tech;003;001;X;—;4;8;2
Batteries: Pacific Tech - Ben Muraski, Justin Morris (6) and Riley Kuhl
Game 2
PACIFIC TECH 6, Everett Rivals 4
At Winlock
PT 000 400 2 - 6 7 1
Rivals 020 002 0 - 4 4 1
Nipps Burgers split on Friday, coming up a run short 4-3 in its opener against the Vancouver Cardinals, but salvaged the day with 5-3 win over Portland Ice, securing a spot in the bracket at the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament in Winlock.
Tristan Warden had three hits in the loss, where Nipps scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning or later and cut the lead to one in the seventh but couldn’t tie.
In the win, Warden came up clutch again with a two-run single to left in the sixth to tie at 3-3.
Colten Carlson and Jaxon Eason then had bases-loaded walks to push across the winning runs.
Warden was also nails on the mound, combining with Jaden Anderson for 10 strikeouts.
Nipps gets Pac Tech at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Game 1
Vancouver Cardinals 4, NIPPS BURGERS 3
At Winlock
Nipps;000;002;1;—;3;6;1
Cardinals;010;300;X;—;4;3;1
Batteries: Nipps — Jamison Watson, Gunnar Olson (4) and Austin McQuilliams
Game 2
NIPPS BURGERS 5, Portland Ice 3
Notes
At Winlock
Portland;000;210;—;3;4;1
Nipps;000;104;—;5;4;1
Batteries: Nipp's — Tristan Warden, Jaden Anderson (5) and Austin McQuilliams
