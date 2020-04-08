Legends Never Die: Monarchs remember Baker

“He wrote a paper speaking to his desire to go that route. He often commented to people that 9/11 was very impactful to him, and kind of drove him, or solidified the decision, I guess,” Ramey said.

Before that chapter in his story, though, Baker was already a standout character at Mark Morris.

Baker played running back and linebacker for Perkins, two incredibly important positions in the Monarch’s system. In his final Civil War, Baker rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries with a pair of scores, plus that game-sealing interception.

Perkins still remembers the big time play vividly.

“They were driving to tie the game up or go up by one, and Keigan makes a big interception and takes the ball back. Kill the drive for them and we go on to win the game,” Perkins recalled. “That was probably the best game as a coach at Mark Morris that I’ve had. It was craziness. The stands were packed. Keigan always stepped up and made something happen.”

He was also a mentor. That 2013 season, Baker’s younger brother Ryan was a freshman, and the senior went out of his way to bring the freshman along on the gridiron and the hallways.