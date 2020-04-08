Legends Never Die: Monarchs remember Baker

Keigan Baker is immortal.
He lives eternally in Civil War history with a goal line interception to seal the Monarchs’ 28-21 win over the rival Lumberjacks in 2013. Following his tragic death in a surface training swim in Panama City, Baker’s family and the Mark Morris community are still trying to wrap their minds around the sudden, staggering, loss.
“He was a very driven, kind-hearted person,” mother Renee Ramey said. “Gave his all. Wanted to be known for being helpful and mentoring and his skills and abilities.”
His old coaches echo that sentiment.
“He was a special young man,” Mark Morris football coach Shawn Perkins added.
Baker went to Eastern Washington after graduating from Mark Morris in 2014 and was in the ROTC program there. Upon finishing in Cheney, he joined the Air Force proper and ended up in special forces. He was working on his diving credentials when he went missing and was later discovered unresponsive in late March. The fatal incident is still under investigation.
“It’s still fresh,” Ramey said.
Baker will be remembered for his joy, and his smile, and his dedication. Also, his willingness to serve.
Ramey said her son talked about the trauma of 9/11 as a turning point in his life, even though he was only five years old at the time. Ramey encouraged her son to follow whatever dreams he had, whatever he set his heart to. Since middle school, Ramey said, that dream was centered around military service.
“He wrote a paper speaking to his desire to go that route. He often commented to people that 9/11 was very impactful to him, and kind of drove him, or solidified the decision, I guess,” Ramey said.
Before that chapter in his story, though, Baker was already a standout character at Mark Morris.
Baker played running back and linebacker for Perkins, two incredibly important positions in the Monarch’s system. In his final Civil War, Baker rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries with a pair of scores, plus that game-sealing interception.
Perkins still remembers the big time play vividly.
“They were driving to tie the game up or go up by one, and Keigan makes a big interception and takes the ball back. Kill the drive for them and we go on to win the game,” Perkins recalled. “That was probably the best game as a coach at Mark Morris that I’ve had. It was craziness. The stands were packed. Keigan always stepped up and made something happen.”
He was also a mentor. That 2013 season, Baker’s younger brother Ryan was a freshman, and the senior went out of his way to bring the freshman along on the gridiron and the hallways.
But his kindness wasn’t reserved for kin. He made those kinds of efforts for everyone. On the practice field. During games. In the weight room. In the film room. In the classroom, even. Baker served in more ways than one.
“He would go out of his way to help kids out,” Perkins said. “It didn’t matter who it was. He would make time for those younger kids.”
Those words certainly ring true, but the buzzcut Monarch football coach felt there was still more to add about Baker’s legacy.
“He’s just an outstanding young man. Great competitor. Great leader. Good teammate. Just an outstanding person and athlete,” Perkins said. “It was just a sad, sad day that I got the news that Keigan had passed. He was a special young man, I’ll tell you what. He’s a great Monarch, and he’ll be dearly missed.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!