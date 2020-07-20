Lefty Loco: Dave Orzel’s legend lives on in name and spirit with RBI

—-

Wayne Orzel flipped through roughly a million business cards in his wallet as he spoke about his son. He was looking for one from a baseball coach his younger son had played for so many years ago.

Wayne talked about what all Dave would do for players — How we never let them ignore their futures, whether baseball was included or not.

He talked about how, while coaching Kalama, his son had convinced Tommy Lasorda, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, to come to little ol’ Kalama to speak to his team. Together they broke bread and washed it down with wine while talking shop about the big time and the bush leagues.

The baseball between the lines was important, though it was always couched in fun. But there was a larger, more emotional aspect to Orzel’s coaching: He wasn’t just dealing with players, or athletes, or kids. He was dealing with people, with their lives. And he never lost sight of that.

“He found the time to connect with everybody,” Taylor said. “He made you feel so much better than you really were. He’s just one of those dudes who you won’t ever forget that you played for Dave. It’s two years of (my) life that (I’ll) never forget.”