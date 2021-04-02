LCC opens volleyball season with sweep

“I feel like they just came out with a lot of excitement,” Smith said. “There definitely were a lot of nerves; you could tell the first few points we were kind of rushing the momentum and tempo a little faster than we would have liked. But it was still working out. Our hitters were still putting away some good balls.

“I feel like after the first 10 points, when we had a couple of really nice kills and a couple of really great digs, that kind of lifted their spirits and their energy and gave them the confidence of, ‘This is going well and we’re doing good,’ and they just kept feeding off it.”

The momentum carried into the second set, which was a little tighter. In the third, the Trailblazers jumped out to a 5-0 lead early, but the Devils got their mojo back in time and took the set — and the match — in extra points.

“It was also nice to kind of have their first test of getting put into a pickle and having to fight out of it,” Smith said.

Camryn Wilson and Jayden Foster split the team lead at the net with seven kills; Wilson also added 12 digs to lead the team. Karsyn Zaragoza dished out 18 assists while Amanda Holm pitched in 12 and also had two aces at the service line.

LCC (1-0) will have six days off before getting its home-opener at Myklebust Gymnasium against Highline.

