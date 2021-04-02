LCC opens volleyball season with sweep

CENTRALIA — The LCC volleyball team made its triumphant return to the court Thursday at Centralia College, as the Red Devils swept the Trailblazers 25-9, 25-21, 26-24.
“I was very pleased with the way the team played,” coach Carri Smith said. “It was really fun for them to be able to play someone different across the net than their teammates, because we’ve been practicing so much this year. Everyone contributed, everyone got in and performed well.”
Smith certainly wasn’t wrong about the long and arduous offseason the Red Devils were finally able to emerge from. Workouts began for LCC back when classes resumed in September, but were limited to small pods.
Without even being able to put a full team practice together, Smith said she took the viewpoint early on in the fall that the season wasn’t exactly going to be just around the corner.
“My take on it was that I could tell we were gonna have a long time before we were gonna be able to play, so I didn’t want to burn them out,” she said.
Instead, she scaled back practices to just twice a week, and focused more time in the weight room. When classes came back after the Christmas break, Smith began to ramp things up, eventually getting back to full-speed to be ready for this week.
Right off the bat Thursday, the Red Devils hit the ground running, dominating the first set from the opening point.
“I feel like they just came out with a lot of excitement,” Smith said. “There definitely were a lot of nerves; you could tell the first few points we were kind of rushing the momentum and tempo a little faster than we would have liked. But it was still working out. Our hitters were still putting away some good balls.
“I feel like after the first 10 points, when we had a couple of really nice kills and a couple of really great digs, that kind of lifted their spirits and their energy and gave them the confidence of, ‘This is going well and we’re doing good,’ and they just kept feeding off it.”
The momentum carried into the second set, which was a little tighter. In the third, the Trailblazers jumped out to a 5-0 lead early, but the Devils got their mojo back in time and took the set — and the match — in extra points.
“It was also nice to kind of have their first test of getting put into a pickle and having to fight out of it,” Smith said.
Camryn Wilson and Jayden Foster split the team lead at the net with seven kills; Wilson also added 12 digs to lead the team. Karsyn Zaragoza dished out 18 assists while Amanda Holm pitched in 12 and also had two aces at the service line.
LCC (1-0) will have six days off before getting its home-opener at Myklebust Gymnasium against Highline.