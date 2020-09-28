LCBC treats Sunday like a banana, splits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dentists ride the wave against Aloha

Hilander Dental scored a lot, and then scored a lot less, but either way they managed to win two fall baseball games here Sckavone Stadium in Portland over the weekend.

The younger Lower Columbia Baseball Club affiliate got off on the right foot on Sunday with a dominant 15-2 victory over Aloha in the first contest. However, after falling behind 1-0 after one inning the Dentists waited until the fourth inning before plating their first two runs of the game.

A veritable volcanic eruption then took place in the fifth and sixth innings as Hilander Dental plated six, and then seven runs, respectively. That offensive lahar secured the ten-run mercy rule victory for the Dentists.

Riley Kirk pounded out one third of the LCBC hits and Kjell Guttormsen added a pair of base knocks. Carson Ness came through with a RBI double in the game and Kolten Lindstrom proved catchers, too, can run with a RBI triple.

Meanwhile, Aloha was held to just three hits in the game. Hilander Dental starting pitcher Brodie Fitzpatrick piled up 10 strikeouts in four innings of work and Gunnar Olson punched out all six of his outs in two innings of relief.