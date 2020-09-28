LCBC treats Sunday like a banana, splits

Dentists ride the wave against Aloha
Hilander Dental scored a lot, and then scored a lot less, but either way they managed to win two fall baseball games here Sckavone Stadium in Portland over the weekend.
The younger Lower Columbia Baseball Club affiliate got off on the right foot on Sunday with a dominant 15-2 victory over Aloha in the first contest. However, after falling behind 1-0 after one inning the Dentists waited until the fourth inning before plating their first two runs of the game.
A veritable volcanic eruption then took place in the fifth and sixth innings as Hilander Dental plated six, and then seven runs, respectively. That offensive lahar secured the ten-run mercy rule victory for the Dentists.
Riley Kirk pounded out one third of the LCBC hits and Kjell Guttormsen added a pair of base knocks. Carson Ness came through with a RBI double in the game and Kolten Lindstrom proved catchers, too, can run with a RBI triple.
Meanwhile, Aloha was held to just three hits in the game. Hilander Dental starting pitcher Brodie Fitzpatrick piled up 10 strikeouts in four innings of work and Gunnar Olson punched out all six of his outs in two innings of relief.
In the second game the Dentists used four pitchers to toss a one-hitter in a 4-1 win over Aloha. Jaden Anderson, Nolan Williams, Jarred White and Kolten Lindstrom all took turns toeing the rubber for the winners, tallying 14 strikeouts as a unit and surrendering just that one pesky hit and one walk along the way.
Hilander Dental scored three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Six hitters had one hit each in the game and six walks by Aloha pitchers kept the bases busy for the Dentists.
Athletics competitive in double defeat to Stars
Tough breaks were on buy one get one free, and tax exempt, for the Competitive Athletics squad here at Sckavone Stadium in Portland on Sunday as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader by one run.
In their first fall league game of the day the older Lower Columbia Baseball Club affiliate fell 1-0 to Northwest Star Academy. Chance Cothren notched the only base knock for the Athletics in order to stave off a no-hitter.
Jamison Watson and Tristan Warden took care of the pitching duties for the LCBC squad. The hurlers allowed just five hits combined in the loss, with the deciding run crossing the plate in the third inning.
In the nightcap the Stars dropped Competitive Athletics 9-8 thanks to a seven run outburst in their final at bat.
Brayden Marcum threw the first six innings for the Athletics, striking out 11 Stars and allowing just two runs in his final frame.
The Athletics tallied six hits as a team and built a 6-0 lead at one point. That effort included a team-high two hits from Easton Ortega. Watson chipped in a two RBI double and Jared Noel brought around two runners to score with a hit of his own.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!