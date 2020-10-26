LCBC sweeps four on fall ball Sunday

The boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club won all four games here at Sckavone Stadium in Portland on Sunday in Senior Babe Ruth action.
Competitive Athletics dropped NW Star Academy 5-1 and 11-8 and Hilander Dental downed the Beaverton Sockeyes 10-6 and then 4-2.
In their 5-1 opening win the Athletics managed five hits with Chance Cothren and Justin Morris notching two knocks each. Jamison Watson added a two-run single.
Competitive Athletics scored three runs in the third inning to break open a scoreless tie and then added one insurance run in the fourth frame and another in the top of the seventh.
Brayden Marcum and Kaleb Edwards combined for ten strikeouts while allowing just two hits in the game. Edwards earned the win in a four inning relief effort. The Stars scored their lone run in the sixth inning.
The Competitive Athletics’ offense was able to notch five runs in the second inning of their 11-8 victory. Tegan Connors had two hits and two runs batted in during the contest and Austin McQuilliams added a two-run double.
Riley Kuhl tossed three scoreless innings down the stretch to earn the win for the Athletics.
***
Hilander Dental used a half dozen hits to drop Beaverton 10-6 in their first game of the day. The Dentists scored five runs in the fourth inning and bookended that outburst with two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth frame.
Carson Ness had two hits and two runs batted in and Kolten Lindstrom added a two-run double for the Dentists. Riley Kirk picked up the win on the mound with four innings of effective relief and Lawson Talamantez pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win.
In the rematch Gunnar Olson and Kolten Lindstrom combined to allow just two runs and two hits as the Dentists eked out a 4-2 win. Lindstrom tallied five strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Lawson Talamantez led Hilander Dental with two of the team’s five hits. The Dentists scored one run in the second inning, one in the fourth and two more in the sixth to earn the advantage.
Kolten Lindstrom had 5 strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to earn the win in relief.
Hilander Dental was scheduled to play Kelso Premier at 5 p.m. on Monday at Rister Stadium. See Wednesday’s issue of The Daily News for full coverage.
