LCBC runs out of time in Arizona

A trip to desert country ended like so much sand through the hourglass for Lower Columbia Baseball Club when they ran out of time in their final Senor Babe Ruth baseball affair of the fall.

The Competitive Athletics endorsed squadron finished 1-1-1 in the November Scout Classic at Gene Autry Park in Mesas Arizona, including a time limit abbreviated tie that put an odd bow on their long strange season.

LCBC got out of the box slowly with a 7-1 tournament opening loss to U.S. Elite on Friday.

Brayden Marcum absorbed the loss for the Athletics after allowing two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings pitched. The Rainier senior, and LCC signee, gave up four hits and struck out nine batters before giving up the rawhide. Brodie Fitzpatrick minimized the damage for LCBC the rest of the way.

The Athletics got back on the right side of the scorebook on Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Scottsdale Firebirds.

Jamison Watson fired off a complete game three hitter to earn the win for LCBC. The Mark Morris pitcher, and Centralia College signee, struck out seven batters and allowed just one earned run to earn the win.