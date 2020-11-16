LCBC runs out of time in Arizona

A trip to desert country ended like so much sand through the hourglass for Lower Columbia Baseball Club when they ran out of time in their final Senor Babe Ruth baseball affair of the fall.
The Competitive Athletics endorsed squadron finished 1-1-1 in the November Scout Classic at Gene Autry Park in Mesas Arizona, including a time limit abbreviated tie that put an odd bow on their long strange season.
LCBC got out of the box slowly with a 7-1 tournament opening loss to U.S. Elite on Friday.
Brayden Marcum absorbed the loss for the Athletics after allowing two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings pitched. The Rainier senior, and LCC signee, gave up four hits and struck out nine batters before giving up the rawhide. Brodie Fitzpatrick minimized the damage for LCBC the rest of the way.
The Athletics got back on the right side of the scorebook on Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Scottsdale Firebirds.
Jamison Watson fired off a complete game three hitter to earn the win for LCBC. The Mark Morris pitcher, and Centralia College signee, struck out seven batters and allowed just one earned run to earn the win.
The Athletics scored a run in both the first and second frames. Then Alex Buchanan drove in what wound up the winning run in the fourth inning with a single to centerfield. Chance Cothren added a pair of RBI doubles and Austin McQuilliams notched a pair of hits and runs.
With their hopes to advance out of pool play hanging in the balance the LCBC boys woke up on Sunday needing a big win. Instead, they saw the sands of good fortune slip between their tightly clasped fingers as they settled for a 5-5 tie against the New Mexico Nationals.
The Nationals scored all five of their runs in the first three innings, including a four spot in the third. Entering in relief once again Fitzpatrick shut the Nationals down over the final three innings.
LCBC plated two runs in the fifth inning to tie the game up but couldn’t muster another run before the tournament time limit reared its ugly head in the sixth and final frame
"The winning run got thrown out at the plate just before the time limit," LCBC coach Cam Margaris said with a wry laugh. "We all thought he was safe."
Watson was 2-for-3 with a RBI double in the tie. Chico Huntington legged out a triple for LCBC and Tegan Connors roped a double.
Competitive Athletics finished their fall baseball schedule with a record of 10-6-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!