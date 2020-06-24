LCBC mounts 8-run comeback over Mavericks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilander Dental scored 13-unanswered runs here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria on Tuesday on their way to a 16-11 victory over the Vancouver Mavericks in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball game.

The boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club found themselves trailing 11-3 in the fifth inning before flipping the switch and claiming victory on their adopted home field. Kevin Barnett pitched four shutout innings for Hilander Dental while the offense pushed a baker’s dozen of baserunners across the plate.

“Kevin had a rough outing the last time out but he came out today and more than made up for it. He kept us in the game and let our bats go to work,” Highlander Dental coach, Joe Bair, said.

The victory makes five-straight for LCBC AAA club to start their summer schedule.

Jake Morrow went 3-for-4 at the plate with a three run double in the win. Ashden Niemeyer added a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Ethan Lindstrom tallied a pair of hits while driving in two runs for Hilander Dental.

Bair noted that Mitchell Bergquist was a defensive standout for LCBC with two unassisted double plays from his station at shortstop.

Hilander Dental (5-0) is set to host Rural Baseball Inc.on Friday at Aiken Field in Astoria for a 5 p.m. doubleheader. On Saturday, Hilander Dental will host Lakeside Recovery in Astoria at 1 p.m.

