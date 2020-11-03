LCBC finishes fall with sweeps at La Salle

Lower Columbia Baseball Club finished its program-wide torrid run with a pair of sweeps of La Salle squads over the weekend
Hilander Dental won in a pair of blowouts, topping the 16U Falcons 21-1 and 16-0, both in five innings.
Carson Ness, Eddie Gould and Riley Kirk each had two hits apiece, and Jaxon Eaton plated a pair with a two-bagger.
Brodie Fitzpatrick and Nolan Williams combined for a one-hitter.
In the nightcap, Kolten Lindstrom and Colton Carlson both hit homers, the former hitting a three-run shot and the latter a two-run dinger. Kjell Guttormsen, Ness and Gunnar Olson each doubled, as well.
The Dentists concluded their fall ball season with a sparkling 12-3 record.
The 18U games, however, were tight affairs.
Competitive Athletics had to sweat out 8-7 and 8-6 wins.
The A’s scored three seventh-inning runs in the lid-lifter after falling behind 7-0 through four innings.
Tristan Warden had two hits, including the game-winning home run to left. Riley Kuhl added a pair of hits, as well.
In the nightcap, the A’s took an early 7-1 lead before fending off a late Falcons charge.
CA completed its fall ball slate with a 9-5-1 mark and will travel to Phoenix for the November Scout Classic from November 13-15.
LCBC at La Salle, OR
Dentists 21, Falcons 1 (5 inn.)
HD 623 (10)0 — 21 9 2
LS 001 00 — 1 1 3
Batteries — HD: Brodie Fitzpatrick, Nolan Williams (4) and Kolten Lindstrom. LS: N/A.
Dentists 16, Falcons 0 (5 inn.)
LS 000 00 — 0 1 6
HD 021 94 — 16 13 1
Batteries — HD: Gunnar Olson, Kolten Lindstrom (4) and Lawson Talamantez. LS: N/A.
Athletics 8, Falcons 7
CA 000 041 3 — 8 9 2
LS 022 300 0 — 7 7 3
Batteries — HD: Brayden Marcum, Justin Morris (3), Jamison Watson (5) and Austin McQuilliams. LS: N/A.
Athletics 8, Falcons 6
LS 100 005 0 — 6 3 2
CA 115 010 x — 8 7 2
Batteries — CA: Kaleb Edwards, Tristan Warden (4), Alex Buchanan (6), Kolten Lindstrom (7) and Riley Kuhl.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!