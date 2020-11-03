 Skip to main content
LCBC finishes fall with sweeps at La Salle
Coaching from the steps

A Lower Columbia Baseball Club stands on the dugout steps at Rister Stadium.

 Jordan Nailon

Lower Columbia Baseball Club finished its program-wide torrid run with a pair of sweeps of La Salle squads over the weekend

Hilander Dental won in a pair of blowouts, topping the 16U Falcons 21-1 and 16-0, both in five innings.

Carson Ness, Eddie Gould and Riley Kirk each had two hits apiece, and Jaxon Eaton plated a pair with a two-bagger.

Brodie Fitzpatrick and Nolan Williams combined for a one-hitter.

In the nightcap, Kolten Lindstrom and Colton Carlson both hit homers, the former hitting a three-run shot and the latter a two-run dinger. Kjell Guttormsen, Ness and Gunnar Olson each doubled, as well.

The Dentists concluded their fall ball season with a sparkling 12-3 record.

The 18U games, however, were tight affairs.

Competitive Athletics had to sweat out 8-7 and 8-6 wins.

The A’s scored three seventh-inning runs in the lid-lifter after falling behind 7-0 through four innings.

Tristan Warden had two hits, including the game-winning home run to left. Riley Kuhl added a pair of hits, as well.

In the nightcap, the A’s took an early 7-1 lead before fending off a late Falcons charge.

CA completed its fall ball slate with a 9-5-1 mark and will travel to Phoenix for the November Scout Classic from November 13-15.

LCBC at La Salle, OR

Dentists 21, Falcons 1 (5 inn.)

HD 623 (10)0 — 21 9 2

LS 001 00 — 1 1 3

Batteries — HD: Brodie Fitzpatrick, Nolan Williams (4) and Kolten Lindstrom. LS: N/A.

Dentists 16, Falcons 0 (5 inn.)

LS 000 00 — 0 1 6

HD 021 94 — 16 13 1

Batteries — HD: Gunnar Olson, Kolten Lindstrom (4) and Lawson Talamantez. LS: N/A.

Athletics 8, Falcons 7

CA 000 041 3 — 8 9 2

LS 022 300 0 — 7 7 3

Batteries — HD: Brayden Marcum, Justin Morris (3), Jamison Watson (5) and Austin McQuilliams. LS: N/A.

Athletics 8, Falcons 6

LS 100 005 0 — 6 3 2

CA 115 010 x — 8 7 2

Batteries — CA: Kaleb Edwards, Tristan Warden (4), Alex Buchanan (6), Kolten Lindstrom (7) and Riley Kuhl.

