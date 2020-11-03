LCBC finishes fall with sweeps at La Salle

Lower Columbia Baseball Club finished its program-wide torrid run with a pair of sweeps of La Salle squads over the weekend

Hilander Dental won in a pair of blowouts, topping the 16U Falcons 21-1 and 16-0, both in five innings.

Carson Ness, Eddie Gould and Riley Kirk each had two hits apiece, and Jaxon Eaton plated a pair with a two-bagger.

Brodie Fitzpatrick and Nolan Williams combined for a one-hitter.

In the nightcap, Kolten Lindstrom and Colton Carlson both hit homers, the former hitting a three-run shot and the latter a two-run dinger. Kjell Guttormsen, Ness and Gunnar Olson each doubled, as well.

The Dentists concluded their fall ball season with a sparkling 12-3 record.

The 18U games, however, were tight affairs.

Competitive Athletics had to sweat out 8-7 and 8-6 wins.

The A’s scored three seventh-inning runs in the lid-lifter after falling behind 7-0 through four innings.

Tristan Warden had two hits, including the game-winning home run to left. Riley Kuhl added a pair of hits, as well.