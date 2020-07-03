LCBC battles back for win in Cowboy Classic opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t exactly how the Hilander Dental brain trust drew it up but a win is a win, even when it’s odd by nature and it happens in Idaho.

Thursday, the AAA squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club opened up the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls with a 13-12 win over Taylorville, Utah thanks to some unconventional bullpen management and a set of four-run innings to bookend the

contest.

How strange was the out of state ballgame? Well, Devin Jackson started the game on the mound for Hilander Dental but was pulled after just three batters and, yet, somehow still managed to earn the win.

“I didn’t want to burn another pitcher and I figured, ‘This is sort of his mess to clean up,’ so I put him back out there and he was much better the second time around,” Hilander Dental coach, Joe Bair, explained.

After being pulled in the first frame Jackson pitched the fifth and sixth innings for LCBC as the offense battled back for the lead. Dylan Rush tossed a scoreless seventh frame to preserve the win for the Dentists.

Meanwhile, the boys from LCBC notched 14 hits on the day and scored in every inning except the second frame. Ashden Niemeyer paced Hilander Dental with four hits, including two doubles and seven runs batted in.