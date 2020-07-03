LCBC battles back for win in Cowboy Classic opener

It wasn’t exactly how the Hilander Dental brain trust drew it up but a win is a win, even when it’s odd by nature and it happens in Idaho.
Thursday, the AAA squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club opened up the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls with a 13-12 win over Taylorville, Utah thanks to some unconventional bullpen management and a set of four-run innings to bookend the
contest.
How strange was the out of state ballgame? Well, Devin Jackson started the game on the mound for Hilander Dental but was pulled after just three batters and, yet, somehow still managed to earn the win.
“I didn’t want to burn another pitcher and I figured, ‘This is sort of his mess to clean up,’ so I put him back out there and he was much better the second time around,” Hilander Dental coach, Joe Bair, explained.
After being pulled in the first frame Jackson pitched the fifth and sixth innings for LCBC as the offense battled back for the lead. Dylan Rush tossed a scoreless seventh frame to preserve the win for the Dentists.
Meanwhile, the boys from LCBC notched 14 hits on the day and scored in every inning except the second frame. Ashden Niemeyer paced Hilander Dental with four hits, including two doubles and seven runs batted in.
Niemeyer, a product of Wahkiakum High School, told a reporter after the game that he was simply looking to get the ball in play and to be a tough out during his final at bat. And it worked. A three-run double off of Niemeyer’s bat in the top of the seventh inning put his team in the lead for good.
But it wasn’t Niemeyer alone who helped Hilander Dental secure the win. Austin Little was 3-for-3 at the plate while Luke Brown and Chance Cothren each added two hits.
Reed Elo also provided relief on the mound for Hilander Dental after being inserted into a tough scene in the first frame. Elo was able to pitch out of the early jam and allowed just one run over the next two innings before handing the ball off to Kevin Barnett for the fourth frame.
“I really admired the tenacity of our team today. Winning that first game was critical,” Bair said. “I told the guys that they need to go 4-0 in order to make the title game because nothing is promised in tiebreaker scenarios.”
Hilander Dental (8-1) was set to continue their Cowboy Classic adventure on Friday at 3 p.m. against the Reno A’s. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.
At Twin Falls, ID
HILANDER DENTAL 13, TAYLORSVILLE (UT) 12
LCBC;4;0;1; 1;2;1; 4;—;13;14;2
Taylorsville;3;3;0; 4;2;0; 0;—;12;13;1
Batteries: LCBC — Devin Jackson, Reed Elo (1), Kevin Barnett (4), Devin Jackson (5), Dylan Rush (7) and Jake Morrow; Taylorsville — Lavin, Shimer (5), Cardenas (6) and Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!