LCBC avoids losses on Saturday at the park

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club sent two squadrons to Oregon over the weekend and managed to avoid losses in all four of their Senior Babe Ruth fall league games.
Competitive Athletics defeated Showtime 7-3 after enduring a 1-1 in their opening tilt. Meanwhile, Highlander Dental downed Beaverton in both ends of a doubleheader, with scores of 10-3 and 19-3.
Competitive Athletics tie Showtime, then bats get busy
The senior circuit of the LCBC contingent got off on an odd foot here at La Salle High School in Milwaukie, Oregon on Saturday as they had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Showtime.
Brayden Marcum struck out nine batters in four innings while allowing just one hit and no runs, but was pinned with a no-decision. Despite notching just one hit on the day Showtime was able to score one run in the seventh inning off of the LCBC bullpen to force the tie.
Competitive Athletics had five hits in the game and scored one run in the first inning. Hayden Witham paced the LCBC team with two hits.
In the second contest the Athletics’ hitters came alive with seven hits on the way to a 7-3 win.
The LCBC team broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning and then added two more runs in the fifth inning. Chico Huntington pounded two doubles in the win and Riley Kuhl added a pair of hits.
Jamison Watson earned the win for the Athletics by shutting out Showtime over six innings, while allowing just two hits and striking out 11 batters.
Dentists sink Beavers, twice
Hilander Dental brought the wood to Gabriel Park in Portland on Saturday as they dropped Beaverton by scores of 10-3 and 19-4.
In the first game Carson Ness paced the Dentists with three hits, including a triple and three runs driven in. Gavin Hart added a pair of hits and also drove in three runs, while Colton Carlson managed to leg out a triple.
On the mound Jaden Anderson and Brodie Fitzpatrick combined for 13 strikeouts, with Fitzpatrick picking up the win in relief.
The Dentists didn’t cool down in the second affair at all. Ness, Fitzpatrick and Lawson Talamantez each knocked out two hits to net half of the team total. Hart and Corbin Jensen made sure to get in on the action as well with a double apiece. Anderson helped the cause with a triple.
Nolan Williams earned the win in relief as he and Gunnar Olson combined to toss a two-hitter with ten strikeouts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!