LCBC avoids losses on Saturday at the park

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club sent two squadrons to Oregon over the weekend and managed to avoid losses in all four of their Senior Babe Ruth fall league games.

Competitive Athletics defeated Showtime 7-3 after enduring a 1-1 in their opening tilt. Meanwhile, Highlander Dental downed Beaverton in both ends of a doubleheader, with scores of 10-3 and 19-3.

Competitive Athletics tie Showtime, then bats get busy

The senior circuit of the LCBC contingent got off on an odd foot here at La Salle High School in Milwaukie, Oregon on Saturday as they had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Showtime.

Brayden Marcum struck out nine batters in four innings while allowing just one hit and no runs, but was pinned with a no-decision. Despite notching just one hit on the day Showtime was able to score one run in the seventh inning off of the LCBC bullpen to force the tie.

Competitive Athletics had five hits in the game and scored one run in the first inning. Hayden Witham paced the LCBC team with two hits.

In the second contest the Athletics’ hitters came alive with seven hits on the way to a 7-3 win.