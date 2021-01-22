Latest COVID-19 numbers mean 3A/4A GSHL to be pushed

The Washington State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 stats Friday afternoon and the news isn't particularly good. Currently, none of the eight regions in the state are ready to enter Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” guidelines, and that reality is already pushing back the start of some sports in the area.

While the WIAA has set Feb. 1 as the official beginning of Season 1, the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League set a deadline of Jan. 25 for the region to be in Phase 2 in order for most sports to start on that date. Low-risk outdoor sports — cross country, golf, and tennis — will still be able to start Feb. 1. But the other fall sports, including football and volleyball, now won’t be allowed to start until at least Feb. 8.

The point of the deadline system is to give administrators a extra time to figure out details like travel, schedule, and venues. Sports like football and volleyball currently can’t even practice as a whole team in Phase 1, meaning that if a region should enter Phase 2, those teams would go from practicing in small pods to having a full fledged game the next week at a moment's notice.

The Southwest Region, which comprises Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, Klickitat, and Wahkiakum counties — and therefore the entire 4A/3A GSHL — currently only satisfies one of the four criteria necessary to enter Phase 2.