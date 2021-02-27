Late fumbles let Loggers lay a lick on Toledo

MONTESANO — Toledo and Onalaska were the first games in a four-game slate here Saturday and the first three quarters of the contest lived up to the hype of the Central 2B League extravaganza. Unfortunately for the team from Cheese Town, their operations fell apart all at once down the stretch as Onalaska ran away with a 34-12 win.

With just over ten minutes left in the third quarter Toledo found the end zone for the second time on the day to cut their deficit to just two points against the 2019 State champs from Onalaska. That score came on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Ryan Peerboom one play after Jesse Towns connected with Carlo Arceo-Hansen for a 33-yard pick up on some halfback pass trickery.

“We had full confidence in Jesse Towns running that and he did a great job,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said.

Confidence was the key for Toledo on the day. When they had it, they were as formidable of an opponent as Onalaska has seen all season. But when the might of the Loggers conspired to crush that confidence, things went awry real fast for the boys in red and black.

One minute after Toledo pulled within a safety of tying the game up Onalaska busted off their biggest play of the day as quarterback Daniel Dalsted got loose for a 54-yard rushing touchdown off the read option.