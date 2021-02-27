Late fumbles let Loggers lay a lick on Toledo

MONTESANO — Toledo and Onalaska were the first games in a four-game slate here Saturday and the first three quarters of the contest lived up to the hype of the Central 2B League extravaganza. Unfortunately for the team from Cheese Town, their operations fell apart all at once down the stretch as Onalaska ran away with a 34-12 win.
With just over ten minutes left in the third quarter Toledo found the end zone for the second time on the day to cut their deficit to just two points against the 2019 State champs from Onalaska. That score came on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Ryan Peerboom one play after Jesse Towns connected with Carlo Arceo-Hansen for a 33-yard pick up on some halfback pass trickery.
“We had full confidence in Jesse Towns running that and he did a great job,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said.
Confidence was the key for Toledo on the day. When they had it, they were as formidable of an opponent as Onalaska has seen all season. But when the might of the Loggers conspired to crush that confidence, things went awry real fast for the boys in red and black.
One minute after Toledo pulled within a safety of tying the game up Onalaska busted off their biggest play of the day as quarterback Daniel Dalsted got loose for a 54-yard rushing touchdown off the read option.
Still, Toledo was in the game. They’d already demonstrated an ability to get their offense moving as evidenced by a 55-yard scoring drive at the end of the first half. That drive started when Arceo-Hansen intercepted the Loggers’ only pass attempt of the day and it ended when Gavin Kinsman crossed the goal line for a two-yard rushing touchdown.
Kinsman finished the game with a team-high 98 rushing yards on 18 carries while Bloomstrom completed five passes for 87 yards.
But the crush of the Onalaska defense and a bit of butter fingers on the part of Toledo conspired to scuttle their hopes for a comeback. Toledo turned the ball over four times on the day, including three fumbles that set the Loggers up far too close to the end zone for the Toledo defense to have a fighting chance.
“For us it’s just about being consistent. We can’t drop the football. We can’t fumble,” Christensen said. “We lost it four times last week and put ourselves in a hole and it was the opposite this week, losing three fumbles in the fourth quarter and gave the Loggers a short field.”
Those misuse allied Onalaska to rattle off 20 unanswered points down the stretch that made the game look far less competitive than it was.
Gunnar Talley finished the game with three rushing touchdowns for the Loggers, including their first and final two scores. Marshall Haight added a short touchdown run in the first half for Onalaska and finished with more than 200 rushing yards on the day.
Despite the meltdown in the final quarter, Toledo felt good about what they brought to the field for most of the day.
“I thought our plan defensively was sound. The kids executed really well. We only made one mistake defensively and it was on that long touchdown run,” Christensen said. “One guy lost his key on that play and that’s what happens.”
For the game Onalaska racked up 15 first downs and 283 total yards, all of it coming on the ground
Meanwhile, Toledo accumulated 252 yards, including 92 passing yards from Peerboom. Arceo-Hansen reeled in five catches for 102 yards.
That performance by Arceo-Hansen certainly caught the attention of the Toledo coaching staff.
“I like the way he’s playing. We didn’t get to feature him very much in the first two games but we knew at some point we were going to have to turn to the air,” Christensen said. “And Ryan Peerboom, our quarterback, threw the ball pretty well. He’s a guy that we want to get the ball into his hands.”
Without a doubt, Toledo learned what it takes to hit with the best on Saturday. More importantly, they learned what it takes to get back up time and time again as a sawmill offense continues to run hapless defenders through the big block buzz saw.
“I’m just proud of the way they played. We talked about it today and said, ‘Hey, you’ve just gotta put on your man pants,” Christensen said. ”We haven’t been battle tested yet. We played a good team in Rainier but we haven’t been physically beat and I wondered how we would respond. I thought we responded well.”
Toledo (2-1) is scheduled to play at Kalama on March 5.