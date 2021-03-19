Lassies put up five in the sixth to stun Papermakers

KELSO — Down to their final six outs the Lassies decided it was time to get to work Thursday. As it turned out, Kelso only needed three of those outs to plate five runs and walk off Lassie Beach with a 7-6 win over Camas in 3A/4A slowpitch softball action.

Kelso put up a baker's dozen worth of hits in the contest and relied on a never-say-die attitude to get them over the top against the Papermakers.

“They subbed a bunch of kids in in the sixth and I could tell that it was the bottom of their bench,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “They were up by four, but we got our fifth batter up and our 6, 7, 8 are all great hitters. A few doubles here, a few doubles there turned into a five run inning.”

The Lassies racked up a total of seven doubles in the game to go along with one three bagger.

Kirsten Spaulding led Kelso with two doubles and two runs batted in, while Kaci McNew added a twin set of doubles and RBIs to the mix. Roxana Yuman also had two hits, one of which was a double, and a pair of RBIs.

Kelso is currently in a dogfight for positioning in the 3A/4A GSHL. Their standing will depend on the result of a makeup game between Camas and Union on Friday. If Camas wins the Lassies will likely take fourth and host a pair of games next week in the league tournament. If Union wins then Kelso would likely finish third and have to hit the road to start their postseason path.

