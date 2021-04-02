Lassies lose 3-0 to Skyview

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls soccer season came to an end with a bit of a whimper on Thursday when they dropped a road match 3-0 to Skyview.

The Storm took a 2-0 lead in the first half and added a third goal in the final forty minutes. All the while, Kelso kept plugging away but never found the right opportunity to put the ball in the net.

We played well. We just couldn't score,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said.

Eva Dawson, Kelso’ senior goalkeeper, played the entire game between the pipes and notched six saves in her final game.

“I am happy that we finished the season strong,” Vejo said. “It wasn't easy to mentaly recover after losing (to) Prairie.”

Kelso’ season comes to an end with a record of 4-9.

