Lassies let legs do the talking in 3-1 win over Prairie

VANCOUVER — Skyler Ross notched an unassisted brace for Kelso on Thursday night in a 3-1 road win over Prairie.

The win came just two days after Kelso fell to Mountain View in disheartening fashion, but even then, Lassies coach Kemal Vejo knew that his squad was primed for a big bounce back.

“Today the huge difference was we were really into the game and the girls did everything I asked them to do,” Vejo said. “We controlled some mismatches on the left side and the girls really fought for every ball. Sometimes when you just want to win you play hard, and it paid off.”

Hannah Bern kicked off the scoring for Kelso with a goal in the 17th minute. Four minutes later Ross laced her first score of the night and the Lassies were able to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Tara Liebe and Eva Dawson split time in the keeper box for Kelso and tallied two saves and nine saves, respectively.

“They were a physical team, that’s for sure. They had some skills but the biggest problem for them was we were just playing really fast,” Vejo said. “It looked like they didn’t expect that.”