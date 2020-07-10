Ladies First: Jim Bair wrestling award goes to Langdon

The first girls wrestling match for Castle Rock took place back in 2017. Before that, Castle Rock didn’t have a consistent girls program at the high school level. The girls had to advocate for it, Langdon noted.

“I started wrestling in eighth grade. It was a passion of mine but my parents said absolutely not,” Langdon said. “My brothers and I finally convinced my mom to let me. So then I knew I had to keep going in high school.”

Langdon had a great start in her freshman year when she wrestled her way to State. Then bad luck struck and sent her into her sophomore and junior years injured. Between a torn meniscus, a broken leg and having three ribs popped out, the middle chunk of her career was spent on the sideline.

But 2020 was her comeback year.

“Senior year came and I knew, no matter what, I had to do it. I wasn’t going to sit injured and out,” Langdon said.

While the team didn’t have official captains, the girls voted Langdon captain all on their own, Godinho said.

The team had watched her compete so hard, push through injuries, and overcome the mental battles that come along with recovery. As her coach sees it, Langdon embodied everything Jim Bair would have loved in a wrestler.

“It was never about gender. She worked so hard, she went above and beyond,” Godinho said. “When she was injured, she helped out with the new girls. She was the most qualified person. The person who gets this award is the person you say, ‘Man, I wish I had 12 of them on the team.’ They make everyone better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.