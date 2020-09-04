Kyle McCrady makes his Major League debut

While playing at LCC in 2008-09, McCrady earned extra cash on the side, working as an arbiter for youth games in the area. It’s not an uncommon gig for Red Devils players to pick up.

In 2010, he worked a total of 33 games as a member of the Lower Columbia Umpire Association (LCUA), at the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth levels.

Three years after that, with his playing career now firmly behind him, McCrady received a suggestion that changed everything.

A fellow umpire told McCrady he should go to the Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Florida. That’s where MLB goes to find the best umpires. Since its inception in 1998, 62 umpires have been hired full-time after development at the school.

That part of McCrady’s trip to the show began seven years ago, in the winter of 2013. And now, finally, McCrady has reached the pinnacle, even if it’s as a call-up to start.

“From the start, you could see he was a natural,” LCUA Board Member Dave Andrew said. “Since then, he’s worked his way up through going to the school, (single-A) ball and all the way up. What a testimony to his hard work. It’s kind of where being really good at something and hard work comes together. And it’s paying off.”