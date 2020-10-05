Kyle McCrady finishes first season in the Bigs

“I try to separate the fandom from my job,” McCrady said. “But there are times, too, where I did walk out on the field in Anaheim and Mike Trout said what’s up. At the end of the day, they’re people and it’s a job and it’s professional, too.”

Luckily for McCrady, a graduate of both Mark Morris High School and Lower Columbia College, there's a long history of veteran umpires welcoming in the new guys. They encourage them, keep their heads on straight, and generally help them not get buried by the size of the stadium and names on the jerseys.

Right away, McCrady said, they embraced him as one of them: A real Major League Baseball umpire.

“I couldn't ask for better guys,” McCrady said. “I was extremely fortunate that they just built me up. They encouraged me. A lot of the credit goes to the crew that I worked with and the family and friends back home who were praying for me.

“They just built me up and encouraged me the entire way. They never made me feel like I was the new kid.”

At the end of September, with McCrady in Arizona to work a Diamondbacks home series, the new kid finally saw a familiar face staring at him from the dugout. It was Bud Black, another former LCC baseball player who now serves as manager for the Colorado Rockies.