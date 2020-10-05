Kyle McCrady finishes first season in the Bigs

The weird summer season is finally over and Kyle McCrady has had some time to sit and reflect and reunite with his family after six months of effective isolation working as an umpire while Major League Baseball played a shortened 60-game campaign that is now in playoff mode.
This was the Longview native's breakout year.
At the beginning of September, McCrady got called up to work the last month of the regular season at the highest level after spending a couple months in Tacoma, where he stayed sharp at the Seattle Mariners’ alternate training site at Cheney Stadium, home of the Rainiers.
After six seasons in minor league pro baseball, McCrady's first stint in the big leagues is now complete. The next step is to complete a full season.
“I’m not the hero in this story,” McCrady said. “But I’m well aware of who is.”
Like he said when he first got the call to The Show earlier this year, McCrady doesn’t want to make this experience all about himself. He views umpiring like a job, which it is. But he did also acknowledge the all-important line between professional arbiter and fan, and how a person reckons those two vastly different worlds.
On the one hand, McCrady grew up watching and rooting for the Seattle Mariners. So, to make his Major League debut in T-Mobile Park was special. And a bit overwhelming.
“I try to separate the fandom from my job,” McCrady said. “But there are times, too, where I did walk out on the field in Anaheim and Mike Trout said what’s up. At the end of the day, they’re people and it’s a job and it’s professional, too.”
Luckily for McCrady, a graduate of both Mark Morris High School and Lower Columbia College, there's a long history of veteran umpires welcoming in the new guys. They encourage them, keep their heads on straight, and generally help them not get buried by the size of the stadium and names on the jerseys.
Right away, McCrady said, they embraced him as one of them: A real Major League Baseball umpire.
“I couldn't ask for better guys,” McCrady said. “I was extremely fortunate that they just built me up. They encouraged me. A lot of the credit goes to the crew that I worked with and the family and friends back home who were praying for me.
“They just built me up and encouraged me the entire way. They never made me feel like I was the new kid.”
At the end of September, with McCrady in Arizona to work a Diamondbacks home series, the new kid finally saw a familiar face staring at him from the dugout. It was Bud Black, another former LCC baseball player who now serves as manager for the Colorado Rockies.
It was then, several weeks after McCrady’s promotion, when he finally settled in and began to get comfortable.
“It probably didn’t sink in until more so my last week where I was in Phoenix,” McCrady said. “Just being in good shape and looking around like, ‘Man, I’m in a big league stadium and I’m working right now. This is awesome.’”
The previous series, in Anaheim when the Angles hosted the Rangers, McCrady secured at his first major landmark as a Major League umpire: The ejection of a player.
In the seventh inning of a game the Angels were leading 8-5, when McCrady called a high fastball a strike that All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon thought was high.
That call made the count 1-2 and Rendon eventually struck out, but was visibly displeased with the second strike call. Rendon then dismissively waved his hand at McCrady as he returned to the dugout.
Not missing a beat, McCrady removed his protective mask (while still wearing his COVID-19 mask) and pointed to where he wanted Rendon to go — The showers.
“I was glad when the game ended,” McCrady deadpanned.
As of last week, McCrady was still unsure about his future assignments. With the cancellation of the normal Arizona Fall League, the number of umpiring jobs has drastically been cut.
That said, there isn’t any reason to think McCrady won’t be back on the sport's highest level soon.
“At first, a lot of it was such a blur,” McCrady said. “The process for me being to walk on a big league field was different than most. Most guys when they walk on a big league field have Arizona Fall League experience, Major League Spring Training experience — at least one spring training if not two before you step on a big league field with big league umpires and big league players.
"It was probably more stressful and more overwhelming for me than the other guys because (of my) lack of experience. So I tried to heed the advice of other guys and just try to take in it as much as I could and just to pause and breathe and be in the moment and soak it all in.”
