KLOG to air Kelso classic 1992 game

With a lack of local sports to broadcast, KLOG will continue running historic highlights in order to offer some reprieve.

This Saturday at noon, KLOG (100.7 FM) and online at klog.com , will air a Kelso High School football game from October 17, 1992.

On that date the Hilanders took on the Kentwood Conquerors and offered the crowd a bit of everything. Those big plays included an opening kickoff that was run back for a touchdown, and a 98-yard fumble recovery that propelled Kelso to the victory.