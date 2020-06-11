You are the owner of this article.
KLOG to air Kelso classic 1992 game
KLOG to air Kelso classic 1992 game

With a lack of local sports to broadcast, KLOG will continue running historic highlights in order to offer some reprieve.

This Saturday at noon, KLOG (100.7 FM) and online at klog.com, will air a Kelso High School football game from October 17, 1992.

On that date the Hilanders took on the Kentwood Conquerors and offered the crowd a bit of everything. Those big plays included an opening kickoff that was run back for a touchdown, and a 98-yard fumble recovery that propelled Kelso to the victory.

