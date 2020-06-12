King Kukula: COVID-19 costs Ilwaco golfer shot at fourth straight State title

However, Kukula didn’t even wait until his freshman year to make his presence known on the State level. As an eighth grader he showed up at the State tournament at MeadowWood in Spokane and finished in second place, just four strokes off the pace.

“That year we won the team championship by 1.5 points over Pomeroy just because he scored so many points by taking second,” Ilwaco golf coach Bob Enos recalled.

The next season Kukula was faced with dethroning the defending champion who was back for a senior year victory tour. That tour went off the rails on the final weekend at Horn Rapids in Richland, though, when Kukula won the tournament by seven strokes, with the defending champion finishing 11 shots back.

As a sophomore Kukula had to fend off the same runner-up as the year before, except this time he was on unfamiliar territory at Hangman Valley in Spokane. The terrain didn’t matter much, though, as Kukula emerged from the State tournament with a three stroke victory.

In his junior campaign Kukula was able to stay closer to home and turned in perhaps his most impressive performance of all. Teeing up at Tumwater Valley, the pride of Ilwaco finished with a seven stroke lead and a celebration that started early for all of the Fisherman’s friends.