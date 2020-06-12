King Kukula: COVID-19 costs Ilwaco golfer shot at fourth straight State title

Blake Kukula is a whole different kind of leading man.
The Ilwaco High School senior once starred in a production of “The Sound of Music” with the Peninsula Performing Arts. He has also won a talent show playing guitar and crooning a cover of “Where I Come From” by Montgomery Gentry. He’s served as the ASB liaison to the school board, and he was the fifth grade spelling bee champion.
The Ilwaco senior is certainly competitive.
Asked if he remembered the polysyllabic word that won him that spelling bee, Kukula drew a blank. What he remembered instead was the disappointment he suffered in defense of his title.
“The sixth grade one, I lost in like the third round,” Kukula recalled. “I wasn’t even close to winning.”
That painful lesson obviously struck a nerve in the tender middle school heart of Kukula. Nowadays, whether it’s helping to keep up the grounds at Surfside Golf Course or systematically dispatching competition at courses from the World’s Longest Beach to the Inland Empire, the Ilwaco High School senior only knows how to shoot for the top. And if he can make a little history along the way, all the better.
This year Kukula was supposed to make a run for his fourth straight 1A/B State championship and all observers agree that it was, indeed, his title to lose. A win would have catapulted Kukula into the record books alongside Kelli Bowers of Chelan as the only four-time individual golf champion in Washington State history. If successful, Kukula would have stood alone as the only golfer to accomplish the feat in the boys tournament.
However, Kukula didn’t even wait until his freshman year to make his presence known on the State level. As an eighth grader he showed up at the State tournament at MeadowWood in Spokane and finished in second place, just four strokes off the pace.
“That year we won the team championship by 1.5 points over Pomeroy just because he scored so many points by taking second,” Ilwaco golf coach Bob Enos recalled.
The next season Kukula was faced with dethroning the defending champion who was back for a senior year victory tour. That tour went off the rails on the final weekend at Horn Rapids in Richland, though, when Kukula won the tournament by seven strokes, with the defending champion finishing 11 shots back.
As a sophomore Kukula had to fend off the same runner-up as the year before, except this time he was on unfamiliar territory at Hangman Valley in Spokane. The terrain didn’t matter much, though, as Kukula emerged from the State tournament with a three stroke victory.
In his junior campaign Kukula was able to stay closer to home and turned in perhaps his most impressive performance of all. Teeing up at Tumwater Valley, the pride of Ilwaco finished with a seven stroke lead and a celebration that started early for all of the Fisherman’s friends.
“We knew probably by the 13th or 14th hole that all he had to do was bogey in the rest of the way and he was going to win,” Enos said. “That was a pretty comfortable win and we were looking forward to this year because we were going to return to Tumwater.”
The coach of Fishermen pointed out that his star senior golfer would have had at least ten rounds under his belt at Tumwater, including the District tournament, before the State championship tournament that had been slated for this spring. While nothing in golf is ever guaranteed, that familiarity with the course, coupled with Kukula’s pedigree and resume made him the odds on favorite to win.
“It was really looking like the four year thing was going to happen,” Enos said.
Kukula, who will attend Seattle University and play for the golf team next school year, did not become a master at controlling the little white ball with his assortment of crooked stocks on accident. Rather, he was born into it.
Jon Kukula, Blake’s father, is the PGA pro at Surfside Golf Course in Long Beach and essentially raised his sons on the course. As the days went by the boys slowly learned how to chip, and putt, and drive the carts, and trim the hedges.
“That’s where those boys have learned a lot of their life lessons about how hard work pays off,” Enos noted.
Oldest brother, Ryan Kukula, placed second and third in State and went on to golf at Willamette College. Then middle brother Ross won back-to-back State championships with Ilwaco before blazing the family trail to Seattle University.
“When Blake was in middle school he switched from all his other interests and decided to make golf his only focus,” Enos explained. “He started looking up the record books to see how his brothers did. He sat down with his dad and said, ‘If we’re going to do this we’re going to do it right.”
A half-decade later, it’s obvious that those family golf sessions took hold as intended. According to Enos, who also lends a helping hand at Surfside, he never had to fuss with tweaking Blake’s swing either on, or off, the job.
“With Jon being a PGA pro, that’s one thing I never did was mess with his golf swing because I know that’s something that they developed together over the years,” Enos said.
Aside from his second place finish at State as an 8th grader, the only other loss in Kukula’s career was to Tyler St. Onge of Wahkiakum. St. Onge, a three-time State placer himself, was able to knock off Kukula last year at Mint Valley and likely represented the biggest obstacle to the Fisherman’s attempt at history.
Or, rather, St. Onge would have been the biggest obstacle if not for the unmanicured hazard that is COVID-19.
“I remember when I walked up to the golf course and told him that they canceled the season and he just said, ‘Well okay, I’ve got some things to do,’” said Enos. “He didn’t dwell on it for more than five minutes.”
Kukula remembers the day the season died the exact same way.
“At the beginning of the year, when none of this could even be imagined, I was really excited to go out and compete for a fourth,” said Kukula. “When it kicked in I realized there’s nothing I could really do about it. It just kind of goes like that. I haven’t really thought about it after that first five minutes.”
Although COVID-19 robbed Enos of his final opportunity to help guide Kukula around the course he has no doubt that his former charge will be able to find his own path forward from here on out.
“Whether he won his fourth championship this spring, or not even getting to play in it, he’s still going to be the same kid. He’s got a whole lot of golf left in front of him,” said Enos. “He’s still got work to do.”
