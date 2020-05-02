Kelso Track & Field: On your mark, get set, go home

The Kelso track and field team was set to have another outstanding season before everything went sideways.
A year ago, the girls went 23-1 in dual meets with an invitational title, two undefeated league titles, a district title and placed 12th at state. The boys went 21-3 in duals with four invitational titles, an undefeated district title with a 14th place finish at state a year ago.
Kelso coach Joe Krieder had upwards of 100 athletes come out this spring including 27 seniors and a heap of newcomers.
On the boys side there are 17 seniors with 14 scholar athletes, half of which have perfect 4.0 GPAs. Those seniors include Max Burgin, Joey Carrol, Marshall Coleman, Kyler Cramer, Dillon Davis, Sean Gillet, Eugene Ivankin, Elijah Keithley, Pavel Kolsky, Cooper Lindberg, Nathan Masters, Ian Merlo, Bryan Moore, Matthew Nusbaum Ryan Ransom, Drew Tack, Josh Webb, Colton Wise, and David Zahler.
On the girls side there are nine seniors. All nine are GSHL scholar athletes and eight have perfect GPAs. Those seniors include McKinley Chamberlain, Jaryn Crouson, Nyssa Engebo, Jane Gott, Hailey Graham, Alexis Kleven, Aria Larsen, Miah Montgomery, and Kyla Shoddy.
The girls contingent was led by Hailey Graham who’s been a four-year standout for the Lassies with her name written in the record book for the 300-meter hurdles. She was a two-event Regional performer a year ago, narrowly missing out on a state appearance in both the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay. Graham has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Northwest Nazarene University and run track there.
“Hailey is a no-maintenance athlete who has goals and works hard to achieve her goals,” Krieder said. “Hailey makes those around her better by the way she approaches practice in a competitive manner.”
There’s also Alexis Kleven, a well-known 1,000-point scorer from the basketball court. Kleven is a triple jumper and sprinter and also appears in the Kelso record books. She was second in Districts a year ago in the triple jump and has a State medal in the 4x200-meter she earned in 2018 as a sophomore. Kleven is set to play basketball at Pacific Lutheran University next winter.
“Alexis has been a valuable member of our team for the past four years. Alexis puts great effort into everything she does. She is very coachable and has a great work ethic,” Krieder said. “I know missing out on her senior track season is disappointing but Alexis’ athletic career is far from over as she will be playing basketball at PLU. There is no doubt Alexis will find success at the next level as she will put forth the time and effort needed to succeed.”
The boys added several new senior athletes this spring — like Davis, Kolsky and Zahler — but the Scotties were anchored by a bunch of three-and four-year returners. This was likely going to be a year of growth spurts for the Scotties as they tried to bring the newcomers into the fold while pushing the returners.
Sean Gillet, a District placer at the javelin a year ago, was primed to take a step forward before he had the rug pulled from under his feet. Next fall he’ll try to walk on the Eastern Washington University team.
“Sean had a great winter this year,” Krieder said. “He did not just put in time, he made time count. Sean really did what was necessary to have a special year.”
There’s also Elijah Keithley, a three-year letter winner and a captain who missed out on State by .06 seconds in the 400-meter when he finished sixth in the District meet.
“Eli really prepared for the season this winter. This year Eli had the attitude that it wasn’t about making it to State. It was about placing at State,” Krieder said. “I really think based on the way Eli approached the season that him standing on the podium was a realistic goal.”
There’s also one more aspect to this lost season that must be noted, and that’s Pavel Kolsky. The foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic placed fourth at the 3A Mat Classic as a newcomer to folkstyle wrestling and was set to throw shot put and discus this spring. Kolsky, who competed this year as a senior, has already returned to Europe where he has another year of high school ahead of him.
“Pavel is very dependable, a great worker, and a great teammate,” Krieder said. “Pavel was a great addition to our team. He sought out coaching as a means to make himself successful. I wish we all had the opportunity to say goodbye before he returned to the Czech Republic.”
Coach: Joe Krieder
2019 Record:
Girls 23-1 (3A GSHL champs, District champs, 12th at State)
Boys 21-3 (District champs, 14th at State)
Seniors: 27
