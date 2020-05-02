Kelso Track & Field: On your mark, get set, go home

“Hailey is a no-maintenance athlete who has goals and works hard to achieve her goals,” Krieder said. “Hailey makes those around her better by the way she approaches practice in a competitive manner.”

There’s also Alexis Kleven, a well-known 1,000-point scorer from the basketball court. Kleven is a triple jumper and sprinter and also appears in the Kelso record books. She was second in Districts a year ago in the triple jump and has a State medal in the 4x200-meter she earned in 2018 as a sophomore. Kleven is set to play basketball at Pacific Lutheran University next winter.

“Alexis has been a valuable member of our team for the past four years. Alexis puts great effort into everything she does. She is very coachable and has a great work ethic,” Krieder said. “I know missing out on her senior track season is disappointing but Alexis’ athletic career is far from over as she will be playing basketball at PLU. There is no doubt Alexis will find success at the next level as she will put forth the time and effort needed to succeed.”

The boys added several new senior athletes this spring — like Davis, Kolsky and Zahler — but the Scotties were anchored by a bunch of three-and four-year returners. This was likely going to be a year of growth spurts for the Scotties as they tried to bring the newcomers into the fold while pushing the returners.