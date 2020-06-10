Kelso Tennis: COVID-19 leaves Lassies in the Kennel

“They just missed Regionals last year. This was supposed to be their year. I never have a goal of winning a conference, but those two were set to do some big things,” Coughran said.

The Lassies also sported seniors like Kendyll Quintano, Sidney Martin, Anna Waddell, and Daniela Valencia Londono.

“Valencia was going to have a great year in singles. She’s really put it together. She’s had a lot of tough competition and was looking forward to taking them this year,” Coughran added.

Due to the outbreak, those senior seasons ended before a single match had been played. According to Coughran that ending left the Lassies wondering where they would have stood at the end of a long season. The Kelso coach noted that he’ll be fine and eventually begin to focus on next year, but he knows the girls who have graced the courts for the last time had so much more to do.

“They were ready for all that fun stuff that happens in the last year,” Coughran said. “There’s something about springtime, the sunshine, it makes them so happy. So this hurts. They were finally at the top of their game. It hurts to see all the work dashed.”