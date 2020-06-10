Kelso Tennis: COVID-19 leaves Lassies in the Kennel

Coach: Josiah Coughran (7th year)
Record: 7-8 (6-5 3A GSHL)
Total Athletes: 40
Seniors: 7
Coming onto the court this season with one of the biggest teams in recent memory, the Lassies were expecting 40 girls to take up the racket. But the Kelso girl’s tennis team had about three weeks of practice before COVID-19 swept away the rest of their season.
“I think we were looking forward to a good year. I thought we would finish second in the league this year, right behind Mountain View,” coach Josiah Coughran said.
Last year Mountain View won the 3A Greater St. Helens League in undefeated fashion. With girls who play tennis year round on club teams, the Thunder are hard to beat, Coughran explained.
“Our kids don’t generally hit the courts until they’re around 15 years old. So the skill level is very different. But our kids, they do really well for what time they have spent out there,” Coughran said.
This spring the Lassies started with a team fortified by seven experienced seniors. Emily Hoyt, Cooper Joy and Melody Stephenson were set to be huge assets to Kelso this year. Joy and Stephenson were a strong doubles pair last season that Coughran was going to count on again.
“They just missed Regionals last year. This was supposed to be their year. I never have a goal of winning a conference, but those two were set to do some big things,” Coughran said.
The Lassies also sported seniors like Kendyll Quintano, Sidney Martin, Anna Waddell, and Daniela Valencia Londono.
“Valencia was going to have a great year in singles. She’s really put it together. She’s had a lot of tough competition and was looking forward to taking them this year,” Coughran added.
Due to the outbreak, those senior seasons ended before a single match had been played. According to Coughran that ending left the Lassies wondering where they would have stood at the end of a long season. The Kelso coach noted that he’ll be fine and eventually begin to focus on next year, but he knows the girls who have graced the courts for the last time had so much more to do.
“They were ready for all that fun stuff that happens in the last year,” Coughran said. “There’s something about springtime, the sunshine, it makes them so happy. So this hurts. They were finally at the top of their game. It hurts to see all the work dashed.”
Those elements are all essential to Kelso’s success. According to Coughran, they focus on the fun and the girls look forward to their spring season every year. The end of the year weather, the friendships, the comradery and competition all build a strong team that is eager to come back year after year to play.
“Tennis season is great around here,” Coughran said. “They’re just so fun to be around, the girls are very competitive but they don’t get angry, so it’s all just smiles and laughs. I’m heartbroken for the girls this year who lost that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!